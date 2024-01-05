Signs at the Cape Fear Community College's Business and IT Career Fair at Cape Fear Community College North Building in Castle Hayne, North Carolina, on September 20, 2023. Allison Joyce/Bloomberg/Getty Images

When the final jobs report for 2023 is released this Friday at 8:30 am ET, economists are projecting that the US economy added 160,000 positions in December.

The forecast of 160,000 jobs added for the final month of 2023 would be lower than November’s 199,000 net gain, a number that was skewed by autoworkers and actors coming off the picket lines, according to FactSet consensus estimates.

Economists anticipate that the jobless rate could inch higher to 3.8% from 3.7% the month before.

Any net gain of jobs during December 2023 would bring this current period of labor market expansion to 36 months, the fifth-highest on record.