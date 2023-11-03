A few weeks ago, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note briefly hit 5%, the highest level since 2007. But this week, yields have been making a sharp U-turn.

The slide kicked off on Wednesday morning after the Treasury Department announced its quarterly refunding plans, which involves auctioning a slightly smaller amount of debt than investors expected.

Yields dipped even further and stocks rallied Wednesday afternoon as investors seemed to take Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks as a sign that the central bank is done hiking interest rates. However, Powell never outright said that. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note closed at 4.79%.

Friday's jobs report, which suggests the pace of hiring is slowing, did more to convince traders the Fed won't need to raise interest rates again at upcoming meetings.

Shortly after the Labor Department released the report, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note sank to around 4.5%, the lowest level since late September.