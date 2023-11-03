Audio
5 min ago

Yields plunge further off jobs report news

A few weeks ago, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note briefly hit 5%, the highest level since 2007. But this week, yields have been making a sharp U-turn.

The slide kicked off on Wednesday morning after the Treasury Department announced its quarterly refunding plans, which involves auctioning a slightly smaller amount of debt than investors expected.

Yields dipped even further and stocks rallied Wednesday afternoon as investors seemed to take Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks as a sign that the central bank is done hiking interest rates. However, Powell never outright said that. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note closed at 4.79%.

Friday's jobs report, which suggests the pace of hiring is slowing, did more to convince traders the Fed won't need to raise interest rates again at upcoming meetings.

Shortly after the Labor Department released the report, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note sank to around 4.5%, the lowest level since late September.

4 min ago

The labor market hasn't cooled down enough for the Fed — yet

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell answers a question at a press conference following a closed two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee on interest rate policy at the Federal Reserve in Washington, on November 1.
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell answers a question at a press conference following a closed two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee on interest rate policy at the Federal Reserve in Washington, on November 1. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The October jobs report showed a lower-than-expected monthly total, a higher unemployment rate, a slower pace of job gains and cooler wage growth.

That's exactly what the central bank is looking for.

However, one month is not a trend, and the October data is not enough to convince Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Co. that the labor market has cooled down.

The central bank will need to see a little more proof in the pudding before pulling back on its rate-hiking campaign.

30 min ago

October's jobs report shows the labor market is back on track

The October jobs report suggests that the job market has finally started to cool down, said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management.  

The strong September total was but "a momentary upward blip in the jobs numbers," she said, and the labor market is now back on track, continuing its previous downward trend.

"With [Federal Reserve Chair Jerome] Powell sounding like the hurdle for an additional tightening has risen, this jobs report further increases the chances of no move in December," she said of rate hikes from the central bank.

"While some may be concerned that the economy is slowing, markets will no doubt celebrate the fact that a weaker jobs market should close the chapter on a key element of discomfort that has plagued markets since liftoff in March last year," Shah added.

8 min ago

Labor strikes continued to weigh on the job market in October

SAG-AFTRA members and supporters picket outside NBC Universal as labor talks continue between Actors Guild and movie studios, New York, NY, on October 27.
SAG-AFTRA members and supporters picket outside NBC Universal as labor talks continue between Actors Guild and movie studios, New York, NY, on October 27. Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/AP

Strikes by the United Auto Workers and Hollywood creators translated into job losses last month.

The manufacturing industry lost 35,000 jobs in October, most of it in the car production sector, which was "was largely due to strike activity," according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Meanwhile, employment in the motion picture and sound recording industry contracted by 5,000 jobs last month. The BLS said the industry has lost 44,000 jobs since May "at least partially reflecting the impact of an ongoing labor dispute."

The UAW has struck tentative deals with Ford, General Motors and Chrysler-parent Stellantis after a six-week campaign of workers walking off the job. The deals include hefty raises and billions in investments and are pending votes from union members to ratify them.

The union representing Hollywood writers ratified their deal with studios early last month as negotiations with actors continue. SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents more than 150,000 actors, has made progress in its negotiations with studios and seems to be nearing a deal.

37 min ago

What's the real jobs total?

Friday's jobs report revealed some of the impact of the United Auto Workers strike, with employment in manufacturing falling by 35,000 in October.

That marks a drop of 33,000 in motor vehicles and parts, which the Bureau of Labor Statistics said was "largely due to strike activity."

Factoring those additional jobs in to the monthly total, the economy added around 180,000 jobs last month, which is what economists as polled by Refinitiv had anticipated.

51 min ago

The US economy added 150,000 jobs in October

People walk past a restaurant with a hiring sign outside, in Washington, DC on October 5.
People walk past a restaurant with a hiring sign outside, in Washington, DC on October 5. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

The US economy added 150,000 jobs last month, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Friday.

The unemployment rate ticked up to 3.9% from 3.8%.

The resiliency of the labor market has helped to keep consumer spending strong and the economy churning, but Federal Reserve officials are hoping for more of a slowdown in order to help rein in inflation.

1 hr 12 min ago

US markets remain buoyant amid bets the Fed is done with rate hikes 

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 2 in New York City. 
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 2 in New York City.  Spencer Platt/Getty Images

US stocks closed higher on Thursday as investors bet that the Federal Reserve’s current round of economically painful rate hikes might be over. 

The Dow rose 565 points, or 1.7%. The S&P 500 was 1.9% higher and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.8%. 

Both the S&P 500 and Dow are on track to notch their largest weekly gains this year and the Dow closed its best day since June. 

Treasury yields, which topped 5% just last month, have also come down precipitously. The 10-year Treasury yield dropped by about 0.12% on Thursday to 4.66%.  

Wall Street also celebrated on Wednesday after the Fed kept interest rates unchanged for the second time in a row and Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he was happy with the downward movement of inflation.  

That positive sentiment remained strong on Thursday, with 85.5% of investors betting that the Fed will keep rates the same at its next meeting in December, according to the CME FedWatch tool. 

1 hr 14 min ago

Bitcoin mostly shrugs off SBF conviction

From CNN's David Goldman

In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried stands as the jury foreperson reads the verdict in his fraud trial over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange at federal court in New York City, on November 2.
In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried stands as the jury foreperson reads the verdict in his fraud trial over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange at federal court in New York City, on November 2. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

After the most notorious crypto CEO on the planet was found guilty of all seven counts of fraud and conspiracy, facing 110 years in prison, you'd think cryptocurrencies would tumble.

But that's not what happened. Bitcoin is down just about 2%. Other cryptos were also down just a bit.

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman's conviction was already baked into the crypto market, says Antoni Trenchev, cofounder of crypto exchange Nexo. That's part of the reason bitcoin fell sharply from above $30,000 to around $15,000 a year ago, when FTX collapsed.

Bitcoin has since recovered and now trades above $34,000.

"The fact Bitcoin almost scraped $36,000 in the hours leading up to SBF’s conviction tells us that — while the excesses and wrongs of the last cycle haven’t been forgotten — investors are looking to a future where institutions will have easier access to the space with the likely approval of a spate of spot-Bitcoin ETFs in coming months," Trenchev said.

But Trenchev warned that the regulatory crackdown on crypto is just beginning. Recent lawsuits against FTX rivals Coinbase and Binance could weigh even more heavily on the market.

"The regulatory ripples have barely begun, and while new laws governing crypto will likely take years to materialize, the SEC clearly has its sights on the space and we have to see how its lawsuits against Coinbase and Binance play out," Trenchev said.

48 min ago

Don't expect a hot number like September's

A hiring sign is displayed at a retail store in Vernon Hills, Ill., on August 31.
A hiring sign is displayed at a retail store in Vernon Hills, Ill., on August 31. Nam Y. Huh/AP

The September jobs report was somewhat of a shocker, with a surprise 336,000 positions added — nearly double what economists had predicted.

While that number was revised down to 297,000 in the latest data, it's still a whopper, and more than surpassed the average monthly gain of 250,000 jobs from January to August of this year.

But that total was likely just a short-lived and unsustainable spike, economists say.

“It is difficult to believe that an economy with below 4% unemployment can sustain this pace of job growth,” wrote Dean Baker, senior economist and co-founder of the Center for Economic and Policy Research, in commentary issued Tuesday.