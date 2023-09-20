Investors looking ahead to the next phase of the Fed’s strategy are now asking themselves how much longer will rates stay this high. But inflation’s uncertain path makes that a tough question.
“Rather than arguing about the peak rate, of how many more rate increases do there need to be, what we should probably start thinking about is how long does this last, that you’re going to be at these elevated rates,” Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said earlier this month.
Some investors are betting on rate cuts as soon as early next year, perhaps on expectations that the economy might soon deteriorate. If unemployment spikes because of higher interest rates, for example, the Fed would likely cut rates to stem job losses under its mandate of maximum employment.
However, the Fed hasn’t given any hint of rate cuts just yet. In fact, according to minutes from its last meeting, in July, quite the opposite seems likely: more rate hikes this year.
Rate cuts would mean the Fed is looking to boost an economy that’s not doing well enough to promote full employment. In contrast, the Fed’s suggestion of rate hikes implies officials see the US economy is still running too hot and might not be consistent with 2% inflation.
In addition to the possibility of cutting rates because of an economic downturn, the Fed could also cut rates if inflation slows too much.
“If the Fed sees that inflation goes below the 2% target, they could start decreasing interest rates, but I don’t think they are going to start decreasing interest rates until that happens,” said Eugenio Alemán, chief economist at Raymond James.
And even if and when the cuts do begin, it’s unlikely the Fed would return to ultra-low interest rates, economists say.