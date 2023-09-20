U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell arrives to a news conference following a closed two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee on interest rate policy in Washington, on July 26. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

The Federal Reserve is expected to announce Wednesday that it is hitting pause on its rate-hiking campaign in order to parse more data and understand how previous rate hikes are affecting the US economy.

There seems to be a consensus among Fed officials that holding rates steady this month is the right move — but some have said the Fed could raise rates again after September.

Financial markets currently see a 69% chance the Fed will continue to pause rate increases in November, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Inflation and the job market have both slowed steadily in the past year, giving the Fed enough room to hold rates steady and wait for more data to come in. Despite ongoing volatility in energy markets, inflation is also expected to keep slowing in the coming months, mostly due to easing car prices and rents. All together, those factors give officials enough reassurance that they can pause rate hikes without risking a resurgence in price increases.

"There is nothing that is saying we need to do anything imminent anytime soon," Fed Governor Christopher Waller told CNBC earlier this month, before the latest Consumer Price Index showed higher gas prices helped push up headline inflation in August. "We can just sit there and wait for the data."

The last time central bank officials decided to hold rates steady was in June, as uncertainty spiraled over how the extent to which the spring banking crisis would constrain lending. When it became clear the economy was not being hammered by that turbulence, the Fed raised rates again in July.