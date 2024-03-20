Wall Street isn't expecting any surprises from the Fed. Instead, it's all about the "dot plot"

People walk around the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, March 19. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP

US markets were mixed ahead of the Federal Reserve's closely watched policy decision Wednesday.

Investors are nearly certain that interest rates will remain the same, but will pore over the central bank's quarterly economic projections and listen carefully during Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference for clues about potential rate cuts this summer.

The Dow was down by 48 points, or 0.1%, at the market open. The S&P 500 was also 0.1% lower and Nasdaq Composite gained 0.1%.

Bonds, meanwhile, could feel a squeeze after the Fed's announcement. Yields on the 10-year Treasury fell slightly on Wednesday morning.

In corporate news, shares of Intel were 2.7% higher in morning trading following news that the White House will grant the company $8.5 billion in funding related to President Joe Biden's CHIPS act and up to $11 billion in additional loans.

Shares of burrito-maker Chipotle were 5.2% higher after the company announced a 50-1 stock split on Tuesday afternoon.