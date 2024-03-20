Audio
Wall Street isn't expecting any surprises from the Fed. Instead, it's all about the "dot plot"

From CNN's Bryan Mena, Elisabeth Buchwald, Krystal Hur and Nicole Goodkind

Updated 9:40 a.m. ET, March 20, 2024
6 min ago

US stocks open mixed as investors wait on Fed decision

People walk around the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, March 19. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP

US markets were mixed ahead of the Federal Reserve's closely watched policy decision Wednesday.

Investors are nearly certain that interest rates will remain the same, but will pore over the central bank's quarterly economic projections and listen carefully during Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference for clues about potential rate cuts this summer.

The Dow was down by 48 points, or 0.1%, at the market open. The S&P 500 was also 0.1% lower and Nasdaq Composite gained 0.1%.

Bonds, meanwhile, could feel a squeeze after the Fed's announcement. Yields on the 10-year Treasury fell slightly on Wednesday morning.

In corporate news, shares of Intel were 2.7% higher in morning trading following news that the White House will grant the company $8.5 billion in funding related to President Joe Biden's CHIPS act and up to $11 billion in additional loans.

Shares of burrito-maker Chipotle were 5.2% higher after the company announced a 50-1 stock split on Tuesday afternoon.

18 min ago

Today's Fed meeting is making investors nervous. Here's why

A trader works, as a screen displays a news conference by Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell following the Fed rate announcement, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on January 31. Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Wall Street’s number one enemy is uncertainty, and investors are feeling a lot of that right now. They’re hoping that the Federal Reserve will clear things up Wednesday.

Investors are actually very certain about where interest rates will go this month (nowhere). About 99% of them think rates will remain paused at 5.25%, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

It’s the next few months that they’re unclear about.

Investors expect to receive some clarity from the Fed’s economic forecasts, released alongside the official policy statement. The problem is that if that guidance doesn’t jibe with what they want, markets could get volatile.

Read more here.

26 min ago

Here's what Wall Street expects from the Fed meeting

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on March 4. Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Traders largely expect the Federal Reserve to hold interest rates steady at a 23-year high. Here's what investors and analysts are expecting ahead of the central bank's latest decision:

  • “I expect the median dots for 2024 and 2025 will be higher amid strong economic activity and inflation pressures, possibly forcing the market to reprice the number of cuts to less than two for the year and the probability of the first rate cut later than June,” said Morgane Delledonne, global head of investment strategy at Global X.
  • “Typically, as the largest economy in the world, the US sets the stage, and global central banks wait for a signal from the Fed before they begin their easing cycles. The current cycle should be no different,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management. “There will be a synchronized global monetary easing cycle in the second half of the year.”
  • “By the middle of this year, inflationary pressures are likely to have further eased, enough to convince even the most hawkish FOMC members to start cutting rates. May shouldn’t be ruled out for a first cut, a June cut seems quite likely, and it would be very surprising if we’re past July and they haven’t cut rates yet,” said BeiChen Lin, investment strategist at Russell Investments.
  • “We think the markets (and even the Fed) are underestimating downside risks. We suspect that the labor market and consumers are softening and could deteriorate within the calendar year. The main risk for the next few months may be inflation, but the risks later in the year in our view tilt toward consumer and labor market weakness,” said Tani Fukui, director of global economic and market strategy at MetLife Investment Management.

15 min ago

What's a dot plot?

The Federal Reserve’s quarterly Summary of Economic Projections includes a chart that is colloquially known as the dot plot. which shows (in a series of dots) where each of the central bank’s 19 officials expect interest rates to go in the future.

It's of particular interest this time around because if the Fed has shifted its thinking about when to lower interest rates, it will come through in this chart.

Investors pay close attention to these forecasts for information about the path of rate hikes. When there’s a shift in the plot, it tells investors that the Fed could plan a change in how they’re approaching rates.

The official policy statement from the Federal Reserve represents a consensus among the voting policy members, but this extra data allows investors to look under the hood and see what’s going on behind the scenes.

That’s important because if just two Fed officials turn slightly more hawkish, “the forecast for three rate cuts in 2024 would shrink to two, upsetting this timetable and markets at the same time,” said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management, in a note this week.

The plot can also underscore the difference between what investors think will happen and what the Fed thinks will happen. So if the Fed projects fewer rate hikes ahead, that will likely send bond yields higher and markets lower.

14 min ago

The Fed is still in "wait-and-see" mode

U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the headquarters of the Federal Reserve on January 31 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates steady for the fifth time at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. It will also reiterate that officials want to see more data before lowering borrowing costs or possibly keeping the elevated for longer. Officials will also release a fresh set of economic projections, which will give Wall Street some clues on the timing and pace of rate cuts this year.

Inflation slowed steadily throughout 2023, but stubborn price pressures persisted in the beginning of the year. That hotter-than-anticipated inflation spooked investors and dashed hopes of the first interest rate cut coming as soon as this week. Traders are now overwhelmingly betting that the first cut will come sometime in the summer, according to futures.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in congressional testimony earlier this month that the central bank wants to see “just a bit more evidence” that inflation is on its way to the 2% target. He made it clear that rate cuts for this year remain on the table and that the Fed will likely not hike again.

The Fed chief is expected to reiterate in his post-meeting news conference that officials are still in wait-and-see mode. In addition to Powell’s comments, investors will also be paying close attention to the Fed’s latest economic projections, or the so-called dot plot, to see if officials now expect fewer rate cuts this year than they estimated in December, which was three.

“There likely won’t be any big changes in their forecasts, so the biggest focus should be on Chair Powell’s remarks and how he messages their reaction to the last two monthly inflation readings that we’ve gotten,” Kathy Bostjancic, chief economist at Nationwide, told CNN.