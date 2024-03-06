The U.S. Capitol Building is seen on January 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to testify Wednesday for the first of two three-hour-plus grillings by Congress on the state of the economy.

But is there a particular law or rule that compels him to spend six hours answering lawmakers' (often aggressive) questions, a task that some may consider arduous?

Actually, yes. The Humphrey-Hawkins act of 1978 requires that the head of the Federal Reserve visit Congress twice a year to update lawmakers on the central bank's activities and lay out its plans for US economic growth.

Officially known as the Full Employment and Balanced Growth Act of 1978, the Humphrey-Hawkins act was first proposed by Sen. Hubert Humphrey and Rep. Augustus Hawkins. Its objective includes unemployment under 3% and inflation under 3%, now referred to as the Fed's dual mandate. The act also requires that the Fed head report on and deliver a monetary report to Congress semiannually.

As to whether Powell finds it arduous: On the occasions where the Fed chief has been asked if he enjoys his job, he always says he loves it, and that being in the service of the American people is a great honor.

While it's not clear how much he enjoys delivering six hours of testimony, he did say earlier this year that his idea of fun was "a really great inflation report."