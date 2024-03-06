Audio
Markets await rate cut details from Fed Chair Powell as he testifies before Congress

From CNN's Bryan Mena, Nicole Goodkind, Elisabeth Buchwald and Alicia Wallace

Updated 8:56 a.m. ET, March 6, 2024
11 min ago

Here's what investors are hoping to hear from Powell

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on January 31 as he held a press conference following the release of the Fed's interest rate policy decision at the Federal Reserve in Washington.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on January 31 as he held a press conference following the release of the Fed's interest rate policy decision at the Federal Reserve in Washington. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Uncertainty around the economy and the Federal Reserve’s next moves has cast a shadow over Wall Street this month. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has a chance to provide more insight when he testifies before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday.

Markets have whipsawed between new highs and precipitous drops as contrasting economic data cause confusion about what the Fed will do next.

That market seesaw could continue this week as Powell’s semi-annual congressional testimony provides investors with a rare opportunity to hear the Fed head’s views on a range of topics from inflation to regional bank health.

Here’s what investors will be listening for, and reacting to, over the next two days.or.

14 min ago

Why is Powell on the Hill anyway?

The U.S. Capitol Building is seen on January 10, 2024 in Washington, DC.
The U.S. Capitol Building is seen on January 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to testify Wednesday for the first of two three-hour-plus grillings by Congress on the state of the economy.

But is there a particular law or rule that compels him to spend six hours answering lawmakers' (often aggressive) questions, a task that some may consider arduous?

Actually, yes. The Humphrey-Hawkins act of 1978 requires that the head of the Federal Reserve visit Congress twice a year to update lawmakers on the central bank's activities and lay out its plans for US economic growth.

Officially known as the Full Employment and Balanced Growth Act of 1978, the Humphrey-Hawkins act was first proposed by Sen. Hubert Humphrey and Rep. Augustus Hawkins. Its objective includes unemployment under 3% and inflation under 3%, now referred to as the Fed's dual mandate. The act also requires that the Fed head report on and deliver a monetary report to Congress semiannually.

As to whether Powell finds it arduous: On the occasions where the Fed chief has been asked if he enjoys his job, he always says he loves it, and that being in the service of the American people is a great honor.

While it's not clear how much he enjoys delivering six hours of testimony, he did say earlier this year that his idea of fun was "a really great inflation report."

12 min ago

Futures rise ahead of Powell's grilling

A bicyclist passes the New York Stock Exchange on March 5.
A bicyclist passes the New York Stock Exchange on March 5. Peter Morgan/AP

Futures were up Wednesday morning ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the House Financial Services Committee as investors waited with bated breath for any sign of a rate cut.

But Wall Street has been on a tear since Powell signaled in December that the central bank would start cutting rates in 2024 after raising them for 11 times to battle inflation.

However, Powell poured cold water on that enthusiasm in a press conference after the Fed's last policy meeting, when he said a March rate cut was likely off the table. Since then, markets have been reacting aggressively to inflation reports and other economic data, believing that each fresh data point would sway the Fed in one or another direction.

Powell has stressed that the Fed is searching for "a continuation of the better data" before making any rate cut decision. Markets will be listening closely to every word from the Fed chief Wednesday to learn more about the potential timeline for a loosening of monetary policy.

16 min ago

Expect Powell to get asked about New York Community Bank

A New York Community Bank stands in Brooklyn on February 8 in New York City. 
A New York Community Bank stands in Brooklyn on February 8 in New York City.  Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Almost a year after Silicon Valley Bank failed, New York Community Bank's latest troubles are a painful reminder that all is not well in the industry. 

Earlier this week, shares of the regional lender (NYCB) hit their lowest level since 1996 after the company said in a filing last week it identified “material weakness” in the company’s controls. 

The bank's latest issues come on top of a dismal fourth quarter in which the bank incurred a surprise loss of $252 million compared to a $172 million profit in the fourth quarter of 2022. NYCB has not provided any update on where its deposits stand since last month, raising questions over whether its troubles are causing depositors to pull their funds.

Lawmakers will likely ask Powell if he believes NYCB's situation put any other banks at risk or if he has other concerns about it. He'll presumably respond that the Fed and other financial regulators are actively monitoring NYCB but the overall US banking system is sound and resilient.

1 min ago

The risks of cutting rates too soon...

Shoppers cast long shadows as they head to their vehicles outside a Costco warehouse on July 11, 2023, in Sheridan, Colorado.
Shoppers cast long shadows as they head to their vehicles outside a Costco warehouse on July 11, 2023, in Sheridan, Colorado. David Zalubowski/AP

The Fed began to rapidly lift rates in March 2022. But the US economy is still on strong footing. Some think that means there’s more of a risk that inflation could stall, or even reignite, as robust spending maintains upward pressure on prices.

Economic growth in the fourth quarter registered at a robust 3.2% annualized rate, with consumer spending running at a solid clip, a few steps down from the blistering 4.9% in the third quarter, but still robust by historical standards. Growth likely remained solid in the beginning of the year, too. The Atlanta Fed is currently projecting first-quarter gross domestic product to come it at a healthy 2.1% annualized rate.

If that’s the case, then that shows there’s been a clear slowdown since the summer when Americans splurged on concerts, films and goods. Fed officials have said they want to see more of the same: A slower economy and slower inflation.

If the economy remains robust and inflation doesn’t continue to wane, that could also mean no rate cuts this year. In a recent interview with CNBC, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said “we’ll see” if the Fed cuts rates this year.

“I’m still hopeful inflation is going to come down, and if inflation normalizes then it makes the case for why you want to normalize rates, but to me it starts with inflation,” he said.

1 min ago

...and the risk of cutting rates too late

Federal Reserve officials are attuned to the possibility that the US economy could weaken if they don’t cut interest rates soon enough.

That’s because if rates remain elevated but inflation continues to slow, inflation-adjusted interest rates would be rising, putting the economy in a stranglehold.

The Fed is also mandated by Congress to maximize employment.

“If you look historically, we’re high. And the longer we stay at that — if inflation continues falling — we’re going to have to start thinking about the employment side of the mandate,” Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee told CNBC in an interview last week. “How long do we want to stay in that restrictive environment? The answer, I think, should be: Only as long as we have to, that we’re convinced that we’re on path to get to the target inflation.”

There aren’t any glaring signs of a rapidly weakening economy just yet, with growth staying solid and unemployment still low. That also means that there’s a very real possibility that the Fed could defeat inflation without triggering a recession, an extremely rare feat known as a soft landing.

“I am cautiously optimistic that we will see continued progress on disinflation without significant deterioration of the labor market,” Fed Governor Adriana Kugler said last week at a conference at Stanford University.