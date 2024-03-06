Uncertainty around the economy and the Federal Reserve’s next moves has cast a shadow over Wall Street this month. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has a chance to provide more insight when he testifies before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday.
Markets have whipsawed between new highs and precipitous drops as contrasting economic data cause confusion about what the Fed will do next.
That market seesaw could continue this week as Powell’s semi-annual congressional testimony provides investors with a rare opportunity to hear the Fed head’s views on a range of topics from inflation to regional bank health.
Here's what investors will be listening for, and reacting to, over the next two days.