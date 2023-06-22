Audio
The latest market news as Fed Chair Powell testifies for second day on Capitol Hill

From CNN's Bryan Mena, Krystal Hur and Elisabeth Buchwald

Published 7:45 AM ET, Thu June 22, 2023
4 min ago

Stocks are down for the fourth day

Markets continue to sink Thursday morning, ahead of another round of testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and a slew of economic data.

Dow futures were down 60 points or 0.2%.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% and Nasdaq Composite futures were 0.2% lower. 

Traders will be looking to Powell for more details about the timing and scale of the rate hikes he has signaled the Fed will implement later this year.

14 min ago

Bank of England hikes rates for 13th time as inflation stays high

From CNN's Hanna Ziady

The Bank of England raised interest rates by half a percentage point Thursday, after data this week revealed surprisingly stubborn inflation.

The decision in favor of a 13th consecutive hike takes the main borrowing cost for commercial banks in the United Kingdom to 5%, the highest since April 2008.

Financial markets now expect the Bank of England’s benchmark interest rate to reach 6% around the turn of the year — a level not seen in two decades — in the ever more desperate battle to control rising prices.

That’s bad news for more than 2 million UK mortgage holders, who are bracing for a sharp increase in their monthly mortgage bills when they are forced to refinance this year and next.

Higher mortgage rates are likely to dampen consumer spending and raise the chances of a deeper economic slowdown in the United Kingdom, which has so far managed to escape a recession.

The Bank of England had little choice but to hike rates after official data Wednesday showed that UK inflation stayed stuck at 8.7% in May, defying forecasts for a tick-down.

And bucking the trend seen in the United States and Europe, core inflation — which strips out volatile food and energy costs and is a better gauge of the underlying trend in prices — rose last month, hitting a 31-year high of 7.1%. The Bank of England’s target for headline inflation is 2%.

18 min ago

Fed's Goolsbee: Decision to pause "was a close call"

Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee said Wednesday the decision to pause interest rate hikes earlier this month after 10 consecutive rate hikes "was a close call."

"We're in this weird, foggy environment where it's hard to figure out where the road is," he said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. That's why he said the pause was "perfectly appropriate."

Goolsbee said the six-week pause won't be enough time for Fed officials to establish "a permanent framework" for getting inflation under control. But data from upcoming economic indicators, like the jobs report and Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, will give Fed officials a better sense of what to do when they meet from July 25 to 26.

For the time being, he said he hasn't decided how he'll vote at next month's meeting.

18 min ago

Key takeaways from Powell's House testimony

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell testified before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on the Federal Reserve's Semi-Annual Monetary Policy Report on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on June 21.
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell testified before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on the Federal Reserve's Semi-Annual Monetary Policy Report on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on June 21. Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

A few things became clear from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony to the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday: The Fed isn't done fighting inflation, the focus of new banking regulation will likely be on the biggest banks and the central bank remains attuned to its employment mandate.

Democrats repeatedly emphasized to Powell the Fed's mandate to achieve full employment, underscoring their fears of job losses if the central bank overdoes it.

Meanwhile, questions from Republicans illustrated their concerns over forthcoming banking regulation. Powell doubled down on the hawkish view that the Fed isn't done battling inflation.

Here are the key takeaways from Powell's testimony to House lawmakers.

17 min ago

Inflation is coming down. So why isn't everything cheaper already?

A shopper packs groceries into their car boot at a supermarket in Welling, Greater London, UK, on June 19.
A shopper packs groceries into their car boot at a supermarket in Welling, Greater London, UK, on June 19. Jason Alden/Bloomberg/Getty Images

If inflation falls to 2% by the end of this year, that means the cost of everything will no longer be going up, right? Wrong. But that's what the majority of UK residents think, according to a new survey from polling group Survation.

What's more, almost a third of those surveyed said they think they'll pay less than they do now. 

It's a common misconception that falling inflation equates to falling prices. But the two don't always go hand in hand.

Here's what's behind the confusion.

17 min ago

Wall Street traders — and Powell — are waiting for the data

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on June 14.
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on June 14. Seth Wenig/AP

The central bank is in a pivotal moment in its fight against inflation, which remains well above the Fed's 2% target, and Wall Street is watching to see how the influential Fed chair interprets economic data as hints for future policy moves.

Financial markets see a roughly 79% chance the Fed will hike rates by another quarter point in July, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Retail spending rose last month, mostly driven by higher-income consumers, and employers added a robust 339,000 jobs in May. The economy still has momentum and minutes from the Fed's meeting earlier this month will show if economists at the central bank still think there will be a recession later this year. Those minutes will be released in early July.

What Fed officials decide during their July 25-26 meeting depends on what economic indicators show in the coming weeks, but it's unlikely they'll learn anything new. Still, Powell said holding rates steady was a "prudent" move, given that research shows that it takes at least a year for rising interest rates to trickle through to the broader economy. The Fed began lifting rates in March 2022.

17 min ago

The battle against inflation isn't over

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell appeared before a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, on June 21.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell appeared before a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, on June 21. Andrew Harnik/AP

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testified before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, just one week after the central bank paused its most aggressive rate-hiking campaign in decades.

Powell doubled down on the hawkish view that the Fed isn't done battling inflation in his remarks to lawmakers.

"Inflation pressures continue to run high, and the process of getting inflation back down to 2 percent has a long way to go," he said. 

But Powell reassured lawmakers Wednesday that the Fed's policy moves will evolve as inflation slows.

"Now we're moderating that pace, much as you might do if you were to be driving 75 miles an hour on a highway, then 50 miles an hour on a local highway, then as you get closer to your destination you try to find that destination you slow down even further," he said. 