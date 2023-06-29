People make their way near the Stock Exchange in New York City on June 14. Leonardo Munoz/AFP/Getty Images

US stock futures were higher Thursday morning after more public comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and a slew of economic data.

Dow futures were up 100 points, or 0.3%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% and Nasdaq Composite futures were 0.4% higher.

Stocks ended the day mixed Wednesday after Powell doubled down on the central bank's hawkish stance against inflation.

At a panel featuring other global central bank leaders, Powell acknowledged Wednesday that the Fed has raised interest rates at a rapid pace over the past year.

However, he said the hot labor market and stubbornly high inflation suggests there are more rate hikes ahead — even back to back.

“I wouldn’t take moving at consecutive meetings off the table at all,” Powell said.

Traders now see a roughly 82% chance of a hike at the Fed's July meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.