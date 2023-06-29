Audio
Live updates on a huge day for the US economy: Housing, GDP, jobs and Bidenomics

From CNN's Alicia Wallace, Bryan Mena, Elisabeth Buchwald and Krystal Hur

Updated 7:52 a.m. ET, June 29, 2023
8 min ago

Stock futures rise Thursday as traders prepare for a slew of economic data

People make their way near the Stock Exchange in New York City on June 14.  Leonardo Munoz/AFP/Getty Images

US stock futures were higher Thursday morning after more public comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and a slew of economic data.

Dow futures were up 100 points, or 0.3%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% and Nasdaq Composite futures were 0.4% higher.

Stocks ended the day mixed Wednesday after Powell doubled down on the central bank's hawkish stance against inflation.

At a panel featuring other global central bank leaders, Powell acknowledged Wednesday that the Fed has raised interest rates at a rapid pace over the past year.

However, he said the hot labor market and stubbornly high inflation suggests there are more rate hikes ahead — even back to back.

“I wouldn’t take moving at consecutive meetings off the table at all,” Powell said.

Traders now see a roughly 82% chance of a hike at the Fed's July meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

7 min ago

Fed’s stress test results show banks’ strength in light of the recent crisis

The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building shown on September 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The largest US banks have sufficient safeguards in place to weather a severe recession while continuing lending to households and businesses, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday in its annual bank resilience test.

The Fed’s stress tests carried extra weight this year after the collapse of three US banks sent shockwaves through the banking system.

All 23 banks required to take the Fed’s exam fared better this year compared to last year, despite being subjected to a worst-case scenario that was even more painful than last year’s.

Like last year, banks tested remained above their minimum capital requirements in the test’s worst-case scenario but would stand to lose a collective $541 billion. Capital ratios would decline by 2.3% to 10.1%, more than double the requirement.

Last year’s tests, which included smaller banks that are tested every other year, found that those tested would lose $612 billion and capital ratios would decline by 2.7% to 9.7%.

6 min ago

The robust job market is still a sticking point for the Fed

Job seekers speak with recruiters during a job fair at Navy Pier on April 11 in Chicago, Illinois. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Some Fed officials have made it clear in recent speeches that inflationary pressures persist, pointing to core inflation, which excludes volatile food and gas prices, not decelerating as fast as overall inflation.

At a central banker conference in Sintra on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell echoed that sentiment, pointing to services inflation — which includes labor-intensive businesses such as restaurants and health care facilities — remaining stubbornly high.

"Labor costs are really the biggest factor in most parts of that sector," Powell said. "We need to see a better alignment of supply and demand in the labor market and see some more softening in labor market conditions so that inflationary pressures in that sector can also begin to subside."

An often-cited paper by former Fed chair Ben Bernanke argued that the labor market has had a minor, but persistent, impact on inflation that can only be remedied by the economy slowing further. That makes a case for more rate hikes.

The labor market has held remarkably steady in recent months, routinely bucking expectations. Employers added a robust 339,000 jobs in May, while the unemployment rate ticked up to a still-low 3.7% that month.

6 min ago

Fed Chair Powell says he's not ruling out back-to-back rate hikes

Chair of the US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell, seen here with President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde, spoke at the ECB Forum on central banking on June 28 in Sintra, Portugal. Sérgio Garcia/Your Image for ECB

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell doubled down Wednesday on the hawkish view that the central bank isn't done tamping down inflation, and could even implement consecutive rate hikes at its upcoming monetary policy meetings.

"If you look at the data over the last quarter, what you see is stronger than expected growth, a tighter than expected labor market and higher than expected inflation," Powell said during a central banker panel hosted by the European Central Bank in Sintra, Portugal.

"That tells us that although policy is restrictive, it may not be restrictive enough and it has not been restrictive for long enough."

Powell said officials haven't decided how and when they will raise rates, including if they will hikes rates at every other meeting or do back-to-back rate hikes.

"I wouldn't take moving at consecutive meetings off the table at all," he said.

1 min ago

What Biden can take credit for on the economy — and what he can’t

President Joe Biden on Wednesday formally unveiled “Bidenomics,” the ground-up economic philosophy he claims serves as the driving force behind the US economy’s success.

When an economy grows “from the middle out and the bottom up instead of just the top down… everybody does well,” Biden said in a speech from Chicago.

But the economy’s track record under Biden is anything but flawless. And while Biden’s growing list of Republican challengers differ on many issues, when it comes to the economy, they’re in agreement that Biden failed.

In reality, it’s a mixed bag.

Americans have grappled with inflation for more than a year, including a painstaking issue with housing affordability as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates 10 times in a row to bring that inflation down.

In addition, a tight labor market has left many small businesses with ongoing hiring difficulties. Meanwhile, in anticipation of a recession, large companies have tightened their belts and resized their workforce by laying off thousands of workers.

But it hasn’t all been bad. American workers have rejoiced in a robust labor market that has allowed them to quit their jobs for a better one — one that can pay them more or allow them the flexibility of working from home.

Many Americans were given a financial boost during the Covid pandemic in the form of stimulus checks and a break from student loan payments, although the latter are restarting later this year.

