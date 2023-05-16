Markets prep for a busy day with banking testimony, housing data and retail sales
From CNN's Krystal Hur, Bryan Mena, Allison Morrow and Elisabeth Buchwald
Updated 8:07 a.m. ET, May 16, 2023
1 min ago
Stocks closed higher Monday as investors mull debt ceiling talk
Markets closed slightly higher on Monday after wavering earlier in the trading session, as Wall Street continued to monitor the ongoing debt ceiling crisis.
President Joe Biden is expected on Tuesday to meet with congressional leaders on the debt ceiling limit after "productive" staff-level negotiations over the weekend, according to two sources familiar with the talks. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told CNN on Sunday that discussions between the two sides have been “constructive.”
The 2-year Treasury yield rose to 4% on Monday, as investors looked for clues on the Fed's interest rate trajectory. Traders see a roughly 25% chance the central bank will hike rates by another quarter point in June, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
The Dow rose about 49 points, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 gained 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite marched up 0.7%.
18 min ago
Record-low number of Americans say now is a good time to buy a home
That’s a fresh record low, and down nine percentage points from the previous low, reached last year.
The survey revealed that 78% say it’s a bad time to buy a home. Back in 2003, 81% said it was a good time to buy.
"Opinions of the housing market are bleak and generally similar among all major subgroups, including by region, urbanicity, homeownership status, income, education and party identification," Gallup said.
Soaring mortgage rates, tight home inventory and rising prices in many areas of the country have led to a crisis of affordability, especially for first-time homebuyers.
However, fewer Americans expect home values in their area to rise in the coming year. Around 56% of respondents hold this view, while 25% believe prices will stay the same. Around 19% believe prices will decrease.
37 min ago
US may default on debt as soon as June 1, Yellen reaffirms
From CNN's Tami Luhby
It’s still likely that the US could default on its obligations early next month – possibly as soon as June 1 – if Congress doesn’t act, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated Monday.
The looming deadline is keeping the pressure high on House Republicans and the White House to bridge their differences and address the debt ceiling in the coming days. President Joe Biden is expected to meet again on Tuesday with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other top congressional leaders.
“With additional information now available, I am writing to note that we still estimate that Treasury will likely no longer be able to satisfy all of the government’s obligations if Congress has not acted to raise or suspend the debt limit by early June, and potentially as early as June 1,” Yellen wrote to McCarthy.
Still, the actual date could be a number of days or weeks later, depending on how much revenue the federal government collects and how much it has to pay out in coming weeks, Yellen said. She will update Congress next week as more information becomes available.
Yellen’s missive comes two weeks after she first warned that the so-called X-date, when the US would default, could come as soon as June 1. That accelerated timetable sparked a meeting last week between Biden and the top four congressional leaders after months of talks being at a standstill.
Several forecasters had thought that Treasury would be able to continue paying the bills using cash and “extraordinary measures” until later in the summer. But weak tax collections this year pushed up the date.
Yellen once again urged Congress to act as soon as possible, noting that Treasury’s borrowing costs have increased substantially for securities maturing in early June.
“We have learned from past debt limit impasses that waiting until the last minute to suspend or increase the debt limit can cause serious harm to business and consumer confidence, raise short-term borrowing costs for taxpayers, and negatively impact the credit rating of the United States,” she wrote.
25 min ago
Fed's head banking regulator Barr says there are "weaknesses in regulation and supervision that must be addressed"
Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve’s Vice Chair for bank supervision, plans to tell members of the House Financial Services Committee in his semiannual testimony on Tuesday that they should consider new banking regulations.
Regulation and oversight of Silicon Valley Bank weren’t sufficient, due in part to a 2018 law that rolled back parts of Dodd-Frank intended to keep a tighter leash on banks after the 2008 financial crisis, Barr plans to tell lawmakers, according to his prepared remarks.
He says he plans to “improve the speed, force, and agility of supervision.” But in his testimony he does not provide further details on how he would accomplish that.
He also plans to say that the Fed’s oversight of how bank managers are compensated should be improved. “SVB’s senior management responded to the poor incentives approved by its board of directors; they were not compensated to manage the bank’s risk, and they did not do so effectively,” Barr plans to say.
Former Silicon Valley Bank CEO: "I am truly sorry"
In prepared testimony, the former CEO of Silicon Valley Bank said he believes no bank could have survived the run that gutted SVB in early March.
"I never envisioned myself or SVB being in this situation," Greg Becker writes, adding that he is "truly sorry for how this has impacted SVB's employees, clients, and shareholders."
SVB's collapse rumbled across global financial markets and sparked a selloff that has gripped US regional banks for more than two months. Weeks after SVB and Signature fell into receivership, another lender, First Republic, collapsed on May 1 and was quickly sold off to JPMorgan Chase. The three failures are among the top four biggest bank failures in US history, topped only by the collapse of Washington Mutual in 2008.
Becker's prepared remarks offer a defense of his leadership team's efforts to manage risk and calm panicked depositors when rumors about the bank's financial positioning began spreading among SVB's tight-knit, wealthy clientele.
He says inaccurate comparisons to Silvergate, a crypto lender that announced its liquidation days before SVB failed, helped fuel "an unprecedented bank run."
"By the end of the day on March 9, $42 billion in deposits were withdrawn from SVB in 10 hours, or roughly $1 million every second," Becker writes.
"I do not believe that any bank could survive a bank run of that velocity and magnitude, which was 'far beyond historical precedents,'" he writes, quoting a Federal Reserve report about the fall of SVB.
In its autopsy of the bank's collapse, the Fed, which was SVB's primary regulator, blamed both the central bank's supervisory shortcomings and SVB management's missteps.
Becker himself has come under fire from progressives including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for lobbying Congress to weaken regulations on large regional banks.
"You have nobody to blame for the failure at your bank but yourself and your fellow executives," Warren wrote in a letter to Becker in March. "You lobbied for weaker rules, got what you wanted, and used this opportunity to abdicate your basic responsibilities to your clients and the public," she wrote, "facilitating a near-economic disaster."