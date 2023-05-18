Markets latest: Housing data, jobless claims and banking regulators on the Hill
From CNN's Krystal Hur, Alicia Wallace, Allison Morrow and Anna Bahney
Updated 7:26 a.m. ET, May 18, 2023
1 min ago
Bank CEOs to meet Janet Yellen
From CNN's Matt Egan
The debt ceiling is very likely to be front and center at a meeting this afternoon in Washington between Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the board of the Bank Policy Institute, an industry trade group.
As CNN previously reported, the meeting is expected to include JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan and other executives.
The banking crisis — and the regulatory response — is also likely to be a focus.
Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo met with the bankers on Wednesday to discuss the “urgent need” to address the debt ceiling, according to a Treasury readout.
18 min ago
Analysis: Debt ceiling threat: Time to take this political football off the field
From Christine Romans, CNN Chief Business Correspondent
Alarm and frustration grow by the day over the debt-ceiling stalemate gripping Washington. On the line: American living standards, family budgets, and stability in the global financial system.
In theory, the debt ceiling should act as a fiscal restraint during the budgeting process. But after near meltdowns in 2011, 2013 and again today, many argue it's time to take the political football off the field. The time for tax and spending choices by Congress is through the normal course of business. Deciding later not to pay the bills by not raising the debt ceiling is not sound fiscal policy.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, a Democrat, has testified to Congress she would like it gone.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, a Republican, has said the debt ceiling is counterproductive.
And the CEO of the nation's biggest bank, JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon turns visibly frustrated at the subject of the debt ceiling. He reiterated last week to Bloomberg News, "I would love to get rid of the debt ceiling."
"There was, I think, reasonably good intent, you know, when this was first put on the books over 100 years ago to force lawmakers to come together and figure out how to make sure that the government's fiscal situation is on sound ground, but that's not what's happening now," Moody's Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi told CNN's Early Start. "It's just creating all kinds of havoc," he said.
It's an almost universal view on Wall Street and in economics.
Senate Banking Committee to grill regulators over bank failures
The Senate Banking Committee will hear from federal regulators Thursday in a 9:30 a.m. hearing to address failed banks.
Witnesses include FDIC Chair Marty Gruenberg, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Michael Barr and OCC acting Comptroller Michael Hsu, as well as Clothilde Hewlett, a regulator from California's financial protection department.
Earlier this week, lawmakers on the committee were unusually united in their contempt for the way former banking executives Greg Becker of SVB and Scott Shay and Eric Howell of Signature failed to mitigate risks and raked in millions in compensation while their banks imploded.
15 min ago
Manhattan rents reach (another) record high
While rents are cooling in some parts of the United States, the cost to rent a Manhattan apartment hit a record high for the second month in a row.
Typically, rental activity builds from the spring to a peak in late summer, but median rent last month was the highest on record, according to a report from Douglas Elliman, a brokerage, and Miller Samuel, an appraisal and consultant firm.
The median cost of renting an apartment in Manhattan was $4,241 in April. That's up 8% from a year ago and up 1.6% from March, when rents hit a record high of $4,175.
A one-bedroom apartment had a median rent of $4,200, up 5% from last year; while a two-bedroom apartment had a median rent of $5,500, up 11% from a year ago. A studio apartment rents for a median price of $3,235, up 13.5% from last year.
The Manhattan rental market is continuing to trend slightly better than sideways, said Jonathan Miller, president and CEO of Miller Samuel.
Not only are median rental prices going up, but the amount of concessions — or incentives offered by landlords — are dropping. In April, concessions paid by landlords fell to their lowest level since November 2019.
Listing inventory in Manhattan expanded annually, but remained more than 10% below the decade average for April.
But the data suggests that more renters are opting to stay put, given rental prices, with the number of new leases dropping sharply. New leases of apartments were down 20% from March and down 14% from a year ago.
"The drop in new leases indicates that there is a sharp increase in lease renewals," said Miller. "It means the tenant consumer has accepted that we're not going to see any improvement in affordability in the near term. They are signing renewals instead of testing the market trying to find better opportunities."
Many renters are looking for when rental prices will actually go down.
"The only real answer to that seems to be a recession," said Miller. "Economists have been calling for a recession for two years. Given the current state of the market, it doesn't seem to be anything people are expecting any time soon."
Miller said more record-high prices are to be expected between now and late summer when lease prices and leasing volume both tend to peak.
"Not necessarily every month, but we could see several more months with record-setting median rental prices," said Miller. "If we don't see some economic event that would change that course."
18 min ago
Stocks closed higher Wednesday amid hopes of debt ceiling deal
Stocks surged Wednesday amid hope that a debt ceiling deal will be reached.
All three major indexes are on pace to gain for the week.
President Joe Biden said Wednesday: "I think you can be confident that we’ll get the agreement," adding that he will be “in constant contact" with his team during his travel abroad to Japan.
The 2-year Treasury yield rose to 4.15%, up from Tuesday's close of 4.07%, as investors grew optimistic that a debt ceiling deal will be reached before the estimated X-date in June, when the United States could default on its debt.
Traders also expressed more confidence in the stability of the banking sector, with shares of bank stocks popping after Western Alliance said Tuesday that deposits grew by more than $2 billion between March 31 and May 12 to around $50 billion, up from $46.7 billion as of the end of last quarter.
Western Alliance shares added 10.2%, PacWest surged 21.7% and KeyCorp gained 8.6%. JPMorgan Chase shares rose 3.1% and Wells Fargo advanced 5.4%.