1 min ago

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to tout content moderation around election

From CNN Business' Brian Fung

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will tell senators that the company applied contextual warning labels to 300,000 tweets between Oct. 27 and Nov. 11, according to his prepared testimony.

Of those, the content of 456 tweets were also covered up by a warning message, Dorsey is expected to say. Those numbers were shared by Twitter in a blog post last week.  

Twitter has witnessed a wave of misinformation as users including President Donald Trump and his allies have spread false and misleading claims about the election and its outcome. At one point, the social network applied warning labels to more than a third of Trump's tweets after polls closed. Over last weekend, Twitter affixed a fact check label to more than 30 of his election-related tweets and retweets between Friday and Monday morning.

Dorsey will repeat several familiar themes from his testimony last month, including expressing a commitment to greater transparency around content moderation.  

In response to proposals concerning Section 230, a federal law that grants websites legal immunity for curating the content on their platforms, Dorsey will warn that a repeal could lead to increased content removals and frivolous litigation while making it harder to address truly harmful material online. 

In something of a jab at Facebook, Dorsey is also expected to oppose updates to technology laws that are done via “carve-outs” that he claims will “inevitably favor large incumbents” and “entrench” the most powerful tech companies.  

“For innovation to thrive, we must not entrench the largest companies further,” Dorsey is expected to say. 

18 min ago

Democrats call on Facebook to enforce policies against anti-Muslim bigotry

From CNN Business' Brian Fung

Sen. Chris Coons asks a question to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a Senate Foreign Relations to discuss the Trump administration’s FY 2021 budget request for the State Department on July 30, in Washington.
Sen. Chris Coons asks a question to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a Senate Foreign Relations to discuss the Trump administration’s FY 2021 budget request for the State Department on July 30, in Washington. Greg Nash/Pool/Getty Images

More than a dozen Democratic senators sent a letter to Mark Zuckerberg on Monday calling on Facebook to “take immediate action” to enforce its own policies on incitement and discrimination against minorities, highlighting the company’s role in fueling hate and violence worldwide. 

The letter, led by Sen. Chris Coons and co-signed by Sens. Mark Warner, Amy Klobuchar, Richard Blumenthal, Dick Durbin and other lawmakers, highlighted Facebook’s role in fomenting political violence in Kenosha, Wisc. and in Myanmar. 

Citing the company’s independent civil rights audit, the senators expressed “deep concern regarding anti-Muslim bigotry on Facebook.” And they said despite the company’s claims of progress, greater transparency is needed from the company to evaluate those claims.

The letter pressed Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to provide detailed country- and language-specific data about its enforcement efforts. 

“While pointing to its increases in country-specific staff and language-specific content moderators in certain areas, Facebook has declined repeated requests from advocates to provide detailed information about its country specific staff or language-specific content moderators across the world,” the senators wrote.

23 min ago

Yes, Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg just testified on a similar topic

From CNN Business' Brian Fung and Kaya Yurieff

On October 28, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testified remotely during the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing 'Does Section 230's Sweeping Immunity Enable Big Tech Bad Behavior?', on Capitol Hill, in Washington.
On October 28, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testified remotely during the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing 'Does Section 230's Sweeping Immunity Enable Big Tech Bad Behavior?', on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images

If this all sounds familiar, that's because it is: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey both appeared before the Senate Commerce Committee at the end of October, just before Election Day.

In the contentious hearing on October 28, the executives, along with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, were questioned over their content moderation policies. Some lawmakers demanded more transparency while others sought explanations on a few specific cases in which content was removed or labeled by platforms.

Though the hearing was meant to focus on a crucial law, known as Section 230, that protects the companies' ability to moderate content as they see fit, senators strayed from the central topic and confronted the executives on other topics, including antitrust, misinformation about voting and election interference.

Read more on the hearing here.

25 min ago

Facebook and Twitter CEOs to testify about content moderation and the 2020 election

From CNN Business' Brian Fung

Here we go again

On Tuesday, the CEOs of Facebook and Twitter will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, in what will be the first congressional hearing involving Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey since Election Day.  

In the weeks following the election, social media companies have faced a wave of misinformation on their platforms as President Donald Trump and his allies have sown doubt about the integrity of the race, a notion that state and federal election officials — and increasingly, the courts — have rejected.  

What to expect

Much of the questioning from lawmakers will probably focus on Facebook and Twitter’s handling of election-related content. The committee has titled the hearing “Breaking the News: Censorship, Suppression, and the 2020 Election.” 

It will be the second congressional hearing in less than a month zeroing in on Big Tech and its handling of speech. As before, Republicans on the committee are widely expected to air allegations of anti-conservative censorship. Tech companies have strongly denied that their technology is biased against conservatives, and conservative content ranks among the most engaging on their platforms. But that hasn’t stopped Republicans such as Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley from going after companies for enforcing their platform policies against misleading claims about the coronavirus or about the democratic process. 

Last month, the Judiciary Committee authorized subpoenas to compel testimony from Dorsey and Zuckerberg, though the two executives ultimately volunteered to testify. In calling for the subpoenas, Hawley and Cruz accused social media platforms of engaging in “election interference” over their decision to limit the spread of a New York Post article containing discredited allegations about Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

As we’ve seen in other hearings, Tuesday’s session may lead to a great deal of heat and light but little progress on policy. While Democrats and Republicans have both taken aim at Section 230 of the Communications Act of 1934, a signature federal law that grants websites legal immunity for curating the content on their platforms, the two parties take radically different views about what’s wrong with the law — and about what needs to be changed. 

For their part, the CEOs may squirm uncomfortably in the hot seat for several hours but will likely stick to their talking points emphasizing the progress they’ve made in curbing problematic content while adhering to their free-speech principles.  

What time does the hearing start?

The proceedings are slated to begin at 10 am ET, and CNN Business will have complete coverage right here.