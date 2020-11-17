Zuckerberg defends inaction on Steve Bannon's page

Zuckerberg flatly rejected pressure to ban Steve Bannon’s Facebook account.

"How many times is Steve Bannon allowed to call for the murder of public officials before Facebook suspends his account?" Sen. Blumenthal asked Zuckerberg. He also asked whether Zuckerberg would commit to taking down Bannon's Facebook page.

Zuckerberg said "no" and “that’s not what our policies suggest that we should do.”

The Facebook CEO added that the company does take down accounts that post content related to terrorism or child exploitation the first time they do so. However, for other categories, Facebook requires multiple violations before an account or page is removed.

Bannon was permanently suspended from Twitter last week after saying in a video that Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray should be beheaded. The video was live on Bannon's Facebook page for about 10 hours and was viewed almost 200,000 times before the company removed it, citing its violence and incitement policies.

Last week, Zuckerberg told employees at a company meeting that the video was not enough of a violation of Facebook's rules to permanently suspend the former White House chief strategist from the platform, an employee told CNN.