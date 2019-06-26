Mark Zuckerberg talks privacy and regulation
Facebook says it's self-regulating, but wants more governments to step in
Facebook wants some help making hard calls. CEO Mark Zuckerberg rehashed his position on government regulation at the Aspen Ideas Festival on Wednesday. As the company has grown in size and spread around the world, it has had to make complicated decisions about balancing free speech and human dignity, or what rules to enforce around election advertising, Zuckerberg said.
He said Facebook is already doing everything laid out in the Honest Ads Act — which he called a "good floor" — but that he'd like those rules applied across the internet. He also mentioned the recent abortion referendum in Ireland, and how pro-life American groups targeted ads to Irish citizens. Ireland didn’t have a law on the books forbidding the practice, and said it was up to Facebook. “Overall the laws around election advertising are very out of date,” he said.
After a somewhat last minute announcement, Mark Zuckerberg is going to speak at the Aspen Ideas Festival on Wednesday afternoon. The appearance is a chance for the Facebook (FB) CEO to address some of the many issues the company is facing, from Russian interference in elections to Facebook’s move to private communications. The company is facing investigations and a likely multi-billion dollar fine from the FTC, calls for increased regulation, and antitrust scrutiny from around the world.
Why is Zuckerberg speaking now?
Despite the sensitive topics, the chat is likely to be a relatively safe space for the Facebook (FB) founder. The person asking Zuckerberg questions is not a journalist, but Cass Sunstein, a Harvard Law School professor and author who has a new book out about conformity.
It's possible the questions won't exactly be hard hitting. Sunstein has done occasional consulting work for Facebook around social media’s impact on democracy, according to the company. Additionally, Facebook itself is a contributing underwriter to the Aspen Ideas Festival.