March jobs report expected to show slower growth

From CNN's Alicia Wallace, Elisabeth Buchwald, Krystal Hur and Nicole Goodkind

Updated 8:06 a.m. ET, April 5, 2024
8 Posts
Sort by
1 min ago

The stock market is tracking toward its worst week in a year

US stock futures were on the rise Friday morning, but it's been a bad week for markets in general.

The Dow plunged more than 500 points on Thursday, notching its worst day in more than a year and its fourth losing session in a row. All three major indexes are now tracking toward a negative week.

As of Thursday afternoon, the blue-chip Dow is down about 3% for the week, while the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite are about 2% lower.

The S&P 500 is currently on course for its worst weekly performance since October.

A catalyst for the selloff has been rising tensions in the Middle East. Oil prices spiked by almost 3% yesterday on news that Israel was preparing for a possible attack by Iran. That, in turn, stoked fears of inflation.

A number of Federal Reserve officials also made hawkish statements this week. Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari said that if “we continue to see inflation move sideways, then that would make me question whether we needed to do those rate cuts at all.”

15 min ago

Earnings season is coming. Investors hope it will kick start the stock rally

Earnings season kicks off next week with quarterly updates from Delta Air Lines, Citigroup, BlackRock, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo. Investors are hoping it will help bring back this year’s banner rally.

Analysts polled by FactSet expect first-quarter earnings of S&P 500 companies to grow 3.1% from the prior year. That would mark the third straight quarter of earnings growth. Full-year profits are expected to swell about 10.7%.

All three major US indexes have notched repeated record highs this year after a gangbusters 2023, despite hot inflation data and hawkish Federal Reserve chatter forcing Wall Street to pull back its expectations for six interest rate cuts this year to three.

Some traders credit strong fourth-quarter corporate earnings and the resilient economy for fueling optimism that the US will avoid a recession and in turn the market’s continued surge.

But stocks began tumbling just after notching their best start to the year since 2019. The S&P 500 has fallen 2% this week after hot inflation data and warnings from Fed officials raised concerns that long-awaited rate cuts could come later than expected. Elevated bond yields and spiking oil prices are also weighing on stocks.

The first-quarter earnings season could get the stock rally chugging along again, some investors say.

Read more here.

31 min ago

US futures tick up ahead of key jobs data

Futures were slightly higher Friday morning after tumbling on Thursday ahead of the jobs report. Dow futures rose by about 0.2% to 38,995, the S&P 500 was mostly flat at 5,212, and Nasdaq futures were up by 0.2%.

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 530 points, or 1.4%, after swinging 800 points during the day. The blue-chip index closed below the 39,000 level for the first time since mid-March.

The S&P 500 fell 1.2% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 1.4%.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said Thursday that it’s possible the central bank won’t cut rates this year if inflation remains persistent, spooking investors already concerned that the Fed could delay paring back rates.

That adds to what’s already been a rough start to the second quarter, after stocks notched their best beginning to the year since 2019. The S&P 500 has declined 2% for the week after paring back some of its losses on Wednesday. The 10-year US Treasury yield on Tuesday leapt to its highest level since last November. Gold and oil prices are rising.

31 min ago

What to expect from the March jobs report

A construction worker helps build a mixed-use apartment complex that will hold more than 700 units of housing and 95,000 square feet of commercial space on January 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. 
A construction worker helps build a mixed-use apartment complex that will hold more than 700 units of housing and 95,000 square feet of commercial space on January 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.  Mario Tama/Getty Images

Economists predict the US economy added 200,000 jobs last month, according to FactSet consensus estimates.

That would be down from the 275,000 workers added in February and the 229,000 added in January.

The unemployment rate is expected to fall to 3.8% in March, but it’s “very foreseeable” that the jobless rate could reach 4%, said Michael Strain, the director of economic policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute.

That would signal workers are starting to "lose some of their extremely strong leverage in the labor market,” said Aaron Sojourner, a labor economist at the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research.

Federal Reserve officials will likely be paying close attention to the pace of wage growth. That’s because faster wage growth can usher in higher overall prices since it means consumers have more money to spend.

Last month it slowed slightly, and economists are expecting that progress to continue.

31 min ago

5 experts on what they're watching for in the March jobs report

Here's what five investors and economists have their eye on ahead of the latest jobs report.

  • "Only an increase in the unemployment rate at or above the [Fed's] forecast of 4% for the year would bring May and June FOMC meetings back on the table for the first rate cut," said Morgane Delledonne, global head of investment strategy at Global X.
  • "Equity markets are acting as if the economic quest for a soft landing has already been won," said BeiChen Lin, investment strategist at Russell Investments. "But when the equity markets become euphoric, that can make it difficult for the upward momentum to be sustained. Against that backdrop, we would avoid overweighting equities."
  • "It is prudent for investors to at least prepare for stronger jobs data [on Friday.] We believe that pullbacks in the S&P 500 would be buyable," said Larry Tentarelli, chief technical strategist at Blue Chip Daily Trend Report.
  • "[A neutral case] would be a report that is not too hot or too cold, therefore not changing yields or stocks very much at all would look like 50,000 to 250,000 jobs added with wages coming in close to 4%," said Brian Mulberry, client portfolio manager at Zacks Investment Management. "The neutral case is the most likely and it is already priced in to markets."
  • "The Fed would see slower wage growth in March’s jobs report as supporting the case for interest rate cuts later this year. Slower wage growth means slower growth of consumer demand, which would tend to cool inflation, and also slower growth of business input costs, which would tend to cool inflation, too," said Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank.

30 min ago

The latest quits, layoffs and job cuts

Commuters waiting for Chicago's L Train are silhouetted against the setting sun at Addison Station, on Sept. 19, 2022.
Commuters waiting for Chicago's L Train are silhouetted against the setting sun at Addison Station, on Sept. 19, 2022. Kiichiro Sato/AP

Fewer people are quitting their jobs: BLS data released Tuesday showed that February’s quits rate (voluntary separations as a percentage of employment) remained low. Higher quit rates typically correlate to higher wage and price inflation pressures.

At the same time, layoff activity hasn’t spiked.

Last month, the number of job cuts announced by US-based firms held mostly steady with the activity in March 2023, according to new data released Thursday from outplacement and research firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Layoff announcements picked up last month by about 7%. However, that’s an increase of just 0.7% year on year, according to Challenger.

Through the first quarter of this year, layoff announcements are down 5% from the first three months of 2023.

“Many companies appear to be reverting to a ‘do more with less’ approach,” Andy Challenger, senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, said in a statement. “While technology continues to lead all industries so far this year, several industries, including energy and industrial manufacturing, are cutting more jobs this year than last.”

The latest weekly jobless claims released Thursday by the Department of Labor released showed that initial applications for unemployment benefits climbed to a nine-week high of 221,000, slightly above expectations. However, the number of people who were already collecting unemployment benefits fell by 19,000 to 1.79 million.

29 min ago

What Fed Chair Powell has said recently about the labor market

Federal Reserve Bank Chair Jerome Powell speaks during the Stanford Business, Government and Society Forum at Stanford University on April 03 in Stanford, California.
Federal Reserve Bank Chair Jerome Powell speaks during the Stanford Business, Government and Society Forum at Stanford University on April 03 in Stanford, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell — like many of his colleagues — thought the unemployment rate would spike after the central bank began its aggressive fight against inflation two years ago. But he couldn't be happier to have been proven wrong.

Now the question is how much longer the labor market will continue to stay as strong as it has.

Powell said he's expecting more "labor market rebalancing," Powell said at an event hosted by Standford University on Wednesday. By that, he mainly means fewer job openings, which puts less pressure on employers to raise wages. At the same time, he believes the labor market will remain strong as the Fed aims to get inflation down to its 2% target.

However, he acknowledged that recent monthly job gains have "come in higher than expected." That's one of the reasons the central bank is putting off rate cuts.

29 min ago

Job openings edged higher in February as layoffs returned to pre-pandemic levels

A 'now hiring' sign is displayed in a retail store on January 5, 2024 in New York City. 
A 'now hiring' sign is displayed in a retail store on January 5, 2024 in New York City.   Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Demand for workers in the US picked up slightly in February in a sign that the job market remains on strong footing, though layoffs also ticked up that month.

There were a seasonally adjusted 8.8 million job openings in February, a notch higher than the prior month’s downwardly revised 8.74 million, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. That was roughly in line with economists’ expectations. The number of available jobs remains well above pre-pandemic levels, but is down from a record high of 12.2 million in March 2022.

Openings soared the most in finance and insurance; state and local government excluding education; and arts, entertainment and recreation. Meanwhile, job vacancies dropped sharply in information and federal government.

However, while labor demand remains solid, the report also showed some possible signs of a loosening job market. Layoffs rose to 1.72 million from 1.6 million. For the past three years, layoffs have hovered below pre-pandemic levels, but as of February, they were above the lowest point in 2019.

The number of hires rose slightly in February to 5.8 million from 5.7 million.

The ratio of job openings to the number of unemployed people seeking work, a measure of labor market tightness often cited by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, fell to 1.36 in February from January’s 1.43. That’s well below the ratio of 2:1 in March 2022, the highest on record, and shows that demand and supply in the job market has become much more balanced over the past two years.