US stock futures were on the rise Friday morning, but it's been a bad week for markets in general.

The Dow plunged more than 500 points on Thursday, notching its worst day in more than a year and its fourth losing session in a row. All three major indexes are now tracking toward a negative week.

As of Thursday afternoon, the blue-chip Dow is down about 3% for the week, while the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite are about 2% lower.

The S&P 500 is currently on course for its worst weekly performance since October.

A catalyst for the selloff has been rising tensions in the Middle East. Oil prices spiked by almost 3% yesterday on news that Israel was preparing for a possible attack by Iran. That, in turn, stoked fears of inflation.

A number of Federal Reserve officials also made hawkish statements this week. Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari said that if “we continue to see inflation move sideways, then that would make me question whether we needed to do those rate cuts at all.”