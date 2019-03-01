Lyft listed a number of competitors in its filing.

Some of them were expected, like Uber, Gett and Via for the ride-sharing part of its business.

In the world of scooters and bikes it lists Lime, Bird and Uber-owned Jump as possible threats.

But its list of competitors for its autonomous cars that is a little more interesting:

There are also a number of companies developing autonomous vehicle technology that may compete with us in the future, including Alphabet (Waymo), Apple, Baidu, Uber and Zoox."

Interestingly, Alphabet is a Lyft shareholder.