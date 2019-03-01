Lyft's filing is just the start of a big year of IPOs.

That's according to Matthew Cheslock, equity trader at Virtu Financial. He told CNN's Richard Quest that he's optimistic that other companies will file this year if the market continues to stay strong.

"If the market keeps going where it's going and we see better headlines for second and third quarter, it will give a reason for a company to go public," Cheslock said. "This is probably just the start of it."

Bonus: Our Paul R. La Monica breaks down the IPO with Quest in the second half of this video.