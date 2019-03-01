Electric scooters have been a particular area of focus for Lyft recently. In fact, the word "scooters" is mentioned 127 times in its S-1 filing.

In September, it launched a fleet of e-scooters in Denver. It offers scooters in four other American cities -- Los Angeles, Washington, D.C, Austin and San Diego.

Lyft, and its competitor Uber, see a lot of potential in scooters and bikes. CNN Business' Matt McFarland explained why in a September article: