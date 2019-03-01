Lyft has lost nearly $2.3 billion over 3 years

Investors have waited for years for the long list of high-flying startups with billion-dollar valuations to land on Wall Street. And 2019 is shaping up to bring a stampede of so-called unicorns. Uber, Airbnb, Slack, Pinterest and Postmates are all expected to go public this year.

Lyft's public market debut could prove to be a bellwether for how these companies will be received by investors. In particular, Lyft will almost certainly be viewed as a proxy for what to expect from its chief rival Uber, a much larger business that is widely reported to be seeking a valuation of $120 billion in its IPO.

Read more from CNN Business' Seth Fiegerman.