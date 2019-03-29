Wall Street is riding high as Lyft prepares to make its debut in the public markets.

The Dowjumped 100 points, or 0.4%, on Friday morning. The S&P 500 advanced 0.5%, while the Nasdaq climbed 0.6%.

Friday is the final day of what's been a fantastic first quarter for stock investors. The S&P 500 has surged 13%, leaving the index on track for its strongest quarter since 2009.

Lyft is scheduled to debut on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "LYFT" on Friday morning. Boosted by strong demand, Lyft priced its IPO at $72 a share, valuing the ride sharing company at about $24 billion.

BlackBerry (BBRY) jumped 13% after the company’s earnings and revenue topped expectations.