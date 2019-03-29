As much as it's grown, Lyft is still looking for new ways to lure drivers to its platform.

The company said this week that it will open its own repair shops nationwide, offering deep discounts on things like flat tire fixes, brake work and oil changes, and provide free bank accounts in a bid to attract and retain drivers.

Lyft announced the perks on Tuesday, before its IPO.

The San Francisco-based tech company, which lost $911 million in 2018, must convince investors it can turn a profit.

Opening auto service centers and offering bank accounts are added costs for Lyft, which will sacrifice its profit margin for the centers to give drivers better deals, according to COO Jon McNeil.

But the new programs aim to improve driver satisfaction and retention, which would help Lyft's bottom line.