Lyft shares debut on Wall StreetBy CNN Business
Lyft employees could buy every house on the market in San Francisco with their IPO cash
From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica
Here's one way for Lyft employees to celebrate the company's IPO: They could go out and buy some pricey Bay Area homes. A lot of them.
In fact, online real estate brokerage firm Redfin estimates that the shares and stock options held by Lyft (LYFT) employees are now worth a total of $1.3 billion. That's enough to buy all 624 houses in the city of San Francisco currently on the market and still have $300 million left over.
(Maybe the new Lyft millionaires could all buy season tickets for the Golden State Warriors too? Or sign Warriors stars Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green to contract extensions?)
Redfin (RDFN) CEO Glenn Kelman told CNN Business he does not expect Lyft employees to go on a property buying binge right away. But he noted that housing prices in the Bay Area were stronger than he expected after the Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR) IPOs.
And even though there are reports that housing prices for parts of the Bay Area are starting to dip, Kelman said home values in San Francisco are still "breaking the law of physics."
What’s next for Lyft and its drivers?
From CNN Business' Sara O'Brien
Lyft, like Uber, built its business on the backs of drivers. But what happens to drivers and their concerns, from pay to worker rights, once the companies start feeling pressures from Wall Street to make money?
Drivers and analysts tell CNN Business they aren't so sure things will improve, but the companies would be smart to try.
As a token of goodwill to drivers, Lyft granted cash bonuses to drivers who meet certain ride thresholds -- $1,000 for 10,000 trips or $10,000 for 20,000 trips -- ahead of the IPO that they could opt to put toward stock.
San Francisco-based Lyft driver Jay Cradeur, who is eligible for the smaller of the bonuses, said drivers who were eligible for the bonus program were given a deadline to purchase shares on Thursday evening once the final pricing was set. Once his shares hit $100, he plans to sell.
NYU professor Arun Sundararajan says driver happiness is important to building long-term brand affinity.
"The driver is the face of the brand," he said. "The entire experience is controlled by the person whose car you get into -- if they're projecting, 'I'm underpaid and unhappy,' that's not going to be a good experience."
Lyft jumps more than 20% in Wall Street debut
From CNN Business' Seth Fiegerman
Lyft began trading at $87.24 a share on the Nasdaq Friday morning, a more than 20% increase over its IPO price. The strong Wall Street debut could be an encouraging sign for the long list of billion-dollar tech startups expected to go public later this year, including Uber.
Lyft priced its initial public offering at $72 a share on Thursday, valuing the company at around $24 billion. The amount was above its original proposed price range of $62 to $68 a share.
And the ticker symbol? LYFT
US stocks hold gains amid Lyft IPO and Brexit turmoil
From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz
US equities held morning gains through midday trading as Lyft made its public markets debut. The ride sharing company's stock is up 19%.
- The S&P 500 edged up 0.5%.
- The Dow jumped nearly 150 points, or 0.6%, while the Nasdaq climbed 0.7%.
Stocks appeared to shake off another bout of Brexit uncertainty after parliament rejected for a third time Prime Minister Theresa May's EU divorce deal.
- The pound fell sharply against the US dollar before recovering slightly.
British pound falls after May’s plan defeated for third time
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
The British pound fell as much as 0.5% against the US dollar after parliament rejected for a third time the EU divorce deal negotiated by Prime Minister Theresa May.
The pound had been trading flat ahead of the vote, but it slipped below $1.30 after the measure was defeated by a margin of 58 votes.
The vote suggests the only Brexit deal negotiated with the European Union is now dead, leaving two ways forward: A ‘no-deal’ Brexit on April 12 that could do serious harm to the UK economy, or a lengthy delay to Brexit while Britain figures out what it does next.
Lyft talks up new city investments
From CNN Business' Matt McFarland
Lyft announced a program to invest in cities during its bell-ringing celebration.
The company said Lyft City Works will invest $50 million or 1% of its profits yearly — whatever is larger — in the cities it operates in.
Lyft’s first partner was fitting, Los Angeles, where CEO Logan Green grew up, and became inspired to find alternatives to car ownership.
Los Angeles will receive $5 million, which will fund rides for the staff and residents of the mayor’s housing programs, and build electric vehicle infrastructure.
Program details:
- It'll form advisory councils of Lyft drivers, employees and local leaders in other cities to review applications for non-profits seeking Lyft’s funding. Then it will decide how to invest.
- The money will largely be spent on free rides for non-profits and transportation infrastructure, such as docking stations for bike and scooters. The investments should also benefit Lyft, which operates bike and scooter-sharing services nationwide.
- The infrastructure funding will go into underserved areas. Motivate, the docked bikeshare company Lyft acquired in 2018, has been criticized previously for not serving low-income areas.
Wall Street drives higher ahead of Lyft IPO
From CNN Business' Matt Egan
Wall Street is riding high as Lyft prepares to make its debut in the public markets.
The Dowjumped 100 points, or 0.4%, on Friday morning. The S&P 500 advanced 0.5%, while the Nasdaq climbed 0.6%.
Friday is the final day of what's been a fantastic first quarter for stock investors. The S&P 500 has surged 13%, leaving the index on track for its strongest quarter since 2009.
Lyft is scheduled to debut on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "LYFT" on Friday morning. Boosted by strong demand, Lyft priced its IPO at $72 a share, valuing the ride sharing company at about $24 billion.
BlackBerry (BBRY) jumped 13% after the company’s earnings and revenue topped expectations.
Wells Fargo's (WFC) post-Tim Sloan bump proved fleeting. After opening more than 1% higher, Wells Fargo turned negative and then fell almost 2%. Sloan, who announced his sudden departure late Thursday, will be replaced by an outsider.
Lyft co-founders ring opening bell in LA
From CNN Business' Kaya Yurieff
In an unusual move, the Lyft co-founders rang the opening bell for their big Wall Street debut thousands of miles away in Los Angeles rather than at the Nasdaq.
Logan Green and John Zimmer, along with others from the Lyft team, cheered and clapped at the market open as pink confetti fell from the ceiling.
Green and Zimmer are holding a media event Friday in a converted warehouse in Los Angeles, where Lyft is committing funds each year to support transportation initiatives in cities, starting with Los Angeles.