Lyft employees could buy every house on the market in San Francisco with their IPO cash

Here's one way for Lyft employees to celebrate the company's IPO: They could go out and buy some pricey Bay Area homes. A lot of them.

In fact, online real estate brokerage firm Redfin estimates that the shares and stock options held by Lyft (LYFT) employees are now worth a total of $1.3 billion. That's enough to buy all 624 houses in the city of San Francisco currently on the market and still have $300 million left over .

(Maybe the new Lyft millionaires could all buy season tickets for the Golden State Warriors too? Or sign Warriors stars Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green to contract extensions?)

Redfin (RDFN) CEO Glenn Kelman told CNN Business he does not expect Lyft employees to go on a property buying binge right away. But he noted that housing prices in the Bay Area were stronger than he expected after the Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR) IPOs.

And even though there are reports that housing prices for parts of the Bay Area are starting to dip, Kelman said home values in San Francisco are still "breaking the law of physics."