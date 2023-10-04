James Bell, a radiology technologist, takes X-ray photos of anything from the chest, to intestines, to broken limbs of patients coming through the emergency room.

“We are literally the eyes of medicine,” Bell says. He said the workload varies, with understaffing throughout the system causing them to miss or delay lunch.

This past weekend, Bell says, “we were just so busy with all the people coming to the ER, and the reason for that is largely because patients can't get in to see their primary care physicians in a timely fashion.”

That’s the case for Michael Signorio, who felt the effects of understaffing, when he tried to get help for a torn meniscus in his knee.

“I have another appointment two weeks out and I've already been trying to get into the doctor for the last couple of actually, about the last three weeks. So I've been off work for a little bit now and I'm not liking it, I'm sure work’s not liking it,” Signorio said. When he went to the ER, “I spent 12 hours here. I could have went to County and spent 12 hours. You know, it just didn't sit right. Now, why? Because they're understaffed, they need more people.”

Bell also describes patients getting out of bed after waiting too long for help from the limited number of nurses on duty, resulting in falls. Those patients then have to see him, for X-rays of those injuries.

The understaffing, Bell says, could be remedied by making Kaiser pay and benefits more attractive for prospective workers. His last pay raise was 3% in October 2022. But he points out, gas down the street from the hospital where he works in Downey, CA, now costs $7 per gallon. After having contracted Covid in 2020 at work, Bell says he and his colleagues were hailed as health care heroes. But he says their current working conditions and compensation don’t reflect the same attitude.