Kaiser and the unions are still negotiating during the strike
Kaiser Permanente said Wednesday morning that it remains in discussions with a coalition of unions representing striking employees, even as workers walk off the job. The two sides worked through the night in California, the company said.
"There has been a lot of progress, with agreements reached on several specific proposals late Tuesday," the company said in a statement. "We remain committed to reaching a new agreement that continues to provide our employees with market-leading wages, excellent benefits, generous retirement income plans, and valuable professional development opportunities."
From CNN's Natasha Chen
James Bell, a radiology technologist, takes X-ray photos of anything from the chest, to intestines, to broken limbs of patients coming through the emergency room.
“We are literally the eyes of medicine,” Bell says. He said the workload varies, with understaffing throughout the system causing them to miss or delay lunch.
This past weekend, Bell says, “we were just so busy with all the people coming to the ER, and the reason for that is largely because patients can't get in to see their primary care physicians in a timely fashion.”
That’s the case for Michael Signorio, who felt the effects of understaffing, when he tried to get help for a torn meniscus in his knee.
“I have another appointment two weeks out and I've already been trying to get into the doctor for the last couple of actually, about the last three weeks. So I've been off work for a little bit now and I'm not liking it, I'm sure work’s not liking it,” Signorio said. When he went to the ER, “I spent 12 hours here. I could have went to County and spent 12 hours. You know, it just didn't sit right. Now, why? Because they're understaffed, they need more people.”
Bell also describes patients getting out of bed after waiting too long for help from the limited number of nurses on duty, resulting in falls. Those patients then have to see him, for X-rays of those injuries.
The understaffing, Bell says, could be remedied by making Kaiser pay and benefits more attractive for prospective workers. His last pay raise was 3% in October 2022. But he points out, gas down the street from the hospital where he works in Downey, CA, now costs $7 per gallon. After having contracted Covid in 2020 at work, Bell says he and his colleagues were hailed as health care heroes. But he says their current working conditions and compensation don’t reflect the same attitude.
75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers launch largest health care worker strike in US history
On Wednesday, more than 75,000 unionized employees of Kaiser Permanente, one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit health providers, walked off the job, marking the largest health care worker strike in US history.
The striking employees, who work across California, Colorado, Washington, Virginia, Oregon and Washington DC, are represented by a coalition of eight unions that comprise 40% of Kaiser Permanente’s total staff.
The unprecedented strike comes at a time of heightened labor activity across the United States, with tens of thousands of workers across multiple industries taking to the picket lines for better pay and benefits. In the wake of pandemic, however, health care workers in particular have been fighting for safer and more secure work environments.
1. This is the largest ever health care strike in the US
More than 75,000 health care employees who work at hundreds of Kaiser Permanente facilities across California, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Virginia, and Washington DC plan to strike from October 4 through October 7.
2. Patients could feel the effects of the strike
“Managers are still going to be there, the doctors are still going to be there. From the outside looking in, it’s easy to say that it’s not going to be that disruptive,” said John August, the director for health care labor relations at Cornell and the former executive director of the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions. “The reality is it’s extremely disruptive."
3. Unionized staff want raises and a fix for labor shortages
The union is asking for across-the-board raises, job protections against outsourcing and subcontracted workers, updates to employees’ retiree medical benefits and more notice when people working remotely are asked to return to the office, among other demands.
4. A longer strike in November could have a wide-reaching impact
If no deal is reached after the shorter strike, SEIU-UHW said its members are prepared for another “longer, stronger” strike in November when a separate contract for some unionized employees in Washington state expires, potentially adding additional workers to the picket line. It’s not yet clear how long a strike in November would last.
Health care is in crisis. The looming strike by 75,000 health workers is just another sign of that
From CNN's Chris Isidore
The union representing most of the workers on strike says Kaiser is disregarding the demands to fix the staffing crisis. Management denies that’s true, although it does acknowledge it is facing a staffing problem.
“Every health care provider in the nation has been facing staffing shortages and fighting burnout. During the Great Resignation in 2021-22, more than 5 million people left their health care jobs across the country. Up to two-thirds of health care staff are saying they are burnt out and more than 1 in 5 are quitting,” the company said in a statement. “Kaiser Permanente is not immune from these challenges.”
While Kaiser admits to the difficult challenge of filling health care jobs, the stress to its current workers has contributed to increased labor tension in the health care industry.
Kaiser said it hired 29,000 staffers in 2022 alone, ending the year with 224,000 non-physician staff members. The company has hired 22,000 so far this year, and nearly 10,000 of those new hires are for union-respresented positions. Kaiser said it already pays as much as 20% more than competing health systems.
The company says is it is “confident that we will reach an agreement that strengthens our position as a best place to work while ensuring that our high-quality care remains affordable and easy to access.”
From the start of 2022 through August of this year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics has tracked 42 work stoppages of 1,000 or more strikers. Its count shows a third of those strikes were in the health care industry. That’s up from 24% of major strikes in 2019, the year before the pandemic.The increased number of health care strikes have happened despite health care workers making up only about 9% of private sector union members nationwide.
The walkout will not leave the Oakland, California-based health-care system completely without employees. As of June, Kaiser Permanente employs more than 281,000 nurses, technicians, administrative and clerical workers, as well as nearly 24,000 doctors at its 39 hospitals and 622 medical offices. About 60% of staffers would still be working in the event of a strike, according to the organization.
But the eight unions that are threatening to strike represent people who are crucial to patient care, including EMTs, nurses, respiratory therapists and support staff.
During a much smaller strike in 2022 that involved Kaiser’s mental health care workers, patients calling to make appointments reported long hold times, and some appointments were canceled.
The system says some “non-urgent” appointments and procedures may have to be postponed, but it will contact patients in advance if so.
Although this walkout is the first national strike effort at Kaiser Permanente, the health system said that no patients in Georgia, Hawaii or Washington would be affected, and operations would continue as usual in those states.
In Virginia and the District of Columbia, optometrists and pharmacists are the only workers preparing to strike.
But the effects for patients in Colorado, Oregon and California “could be more substantial,” a Kaiser spokesperson said.
“We have detailed continuity plans in place in all of these markets that include the use of non-represented and management staff along with contingency workers. In addition, all our physicians will be available,” the spokesperson said.
Working with fewer employees wouldn’t be easy, according to John August, director of health care labor relations at Cornell University and former executive director of the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions.
President Joe Biden’s unprecedented visit to the United Auto Workers picket line last week only brought more attention to the already high-profile strike by the UAW against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. The picketer-in-chief urged on the strikers in the push for better contracts.
“You guys saved the automobile industry,” he said into a bullhorn on the picket line. “You made a lot of sacrifices. You gave up a lot when the companies were in trouble. Now they’re doing incredibly well. And guess what? You should be doing incredibly well, too.”
Biden’s brief remarks played on the sense of frustration many workers, both union and nonunion, have been feeling in recent years. The pandemic prompted reassessments of career paths, job demands and work-life balance. And a tight labor market gave many the courage to leave and search for other opportunities.
But the 6% of US workers represented by a union had another outlet: to bargain for a better contract, or, if refused, to go on strike.
“It’s been a good year for unions,” said Art Wheaton, director of labor studies at Cornell University’s Industrial and Labor Relations school in Buffalo, New York. “You’ve seen a lot of successes, and that will help going forward. I give them a B+. Not an A.”
Even before Biden’s appearance, the UAW strike was historic because it’s the first time the union has walked out of all three unionized automakers at the same time.
So far the union has rejected automakers’ offers of immediate pay raises of at least 10% for the 145,000 UAW members and additional pay increases that could raise hourly wages by about 20% between now and spring of 2028.
“You deserve what you’ve earned, and you’ve earned a hell of a lot more than you’re getting paid now,” Biden told the strikers.