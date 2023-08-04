The latest updates as Wall Street digests the jobs report, credit downgrade and more earnings

People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street on August 1. NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx/AP

US stocks bounced back ahead of a key employment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and after two days of losses following America’s credit downgrade.

Dow futures were up 85 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.5%. Nasdaq futures were 0.7% higher.

Stocks began to sell off Wednesday after Fitch Ratings downgraded US credit. But momentum slowed late Thursday, as investors began to turn their attention to the latest batch of second-quarter earnings data.

Some Big Tech earnings came in after the bell Thursday, with Apple's revenue slipping 1% to $81.8 billion for its quarter ending July 1, marking the third consecutive year-over-year drop in quarterly revenue for the world’s most valuable company.

Amazon said sales boomed on strong demand in the second quarter, fueling a massive jump in profit from a year ago.

Sales grew 11% to $134.4 billion, an increase from $121.2 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The stock surged 7% in after-hours trading.