Markets are keeping a close eye on the January jobs report, which is set to be released at 8:30 am ET Friday.

Economists expect the US economy added 176,500 jobs last month and the unemployment rate ticked higher to 3.8% from 3.7%.

But jobs data that comes in too strong may push back the timeline for interest rate cuts, which markets were hoping would start in March.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell poured cold water on that notion Wednesday, saying there would be no rate cut that month.

The Fed is aiming to beat inflation by slowing the economy without triggering high job losses. But the labor market has so far remained impervious to the Fed's 11 rate hikes in a row, adding a healthy number of jobs every month and maintaining an unemployment rate of under 4% for close to two years.