US futures rose ahead of Friday's key jobs data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and after a slew of positive tech earnings.
Nasdaq futures are higher, led by a 17% spike for Facebook owner Meta, which just unveiled its first-ever dividend. Dow futures were just above flat and S&P 500 futures rose 0.5%.
Shares of Meta Platforms surged on Thursday after hours by 17% after beating earnings expectations and announcing it would pay dividends. Amazon popped by 6% but Apple shares dropped by 3% after a disappointing quarter in China, its third-largest market.
Meanwhile, investors mulled over Wednesday's Federal Reserve policy decision not to cut rates in March.
The Dow gained 370 points, or 1% at the closing bell Thursday, recouping all of its losses on Fed Day and landing at new all-time highs. The S&P 500 grew by 1.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite was also 1.4% higher.
One sector still hurting: Regional banks. Led by New York Community Bancorp, bank stocks remained under heavy pressure yesterday, bringing back bad memories of last year’s bank meltdown.