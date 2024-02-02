Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Business
Live Updates

Markets await 'Goldilocks' jobs report that won't be too hot or too cold

From CNN's Alicia Wallace, Elisabeth Buchwald, Bryan Mena and Nicole Goodkind

Updated 7:30 a.m. ET, February 2, 2024
6 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
3 min ago

US stock futures rise ahead of January jobs data

US futures rose ahead of Friday's key jobs data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and after a slew of positive tech earnings.

Nasdaq futures are higher, led by a 17% spike for Facebook owner Meta, which just unveiled its first-ever dividend. Dow futures were just above flat and S&P 500 futures rose 0.5%.

Shares of Meta Platforms surged on Thursday after hours by 17% after beating earnings expectations and announcing it would pay dividends. Amazon popped by 6% but Apple shares dropped by 3% after a disappointing quarter in China, its third-largest market.

Meanwhile, investors mulled over Wednesday's Federal Reserve policy decision not to cut rates in March.

The Dow gained 370 points, or 1% at the closing bell Thursday, recouping all of its losses on Fed Day and landing at new all-time highs. The S&P 500 grew by 1.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite was also 1.4% higher. 

One sector still hurting: Regional banks. Led by New York Community Bancorp, bank stocks remained under heavy pressure yesterday, bringing back bad memories of last year’s bank meltdown.

7 min ago

CNN poll: Pessimism about the economy is fading — a bit

From CNN's Matt Egan

Just 26% of Americans say they feel the economy is starting to recover from the problems of the past few years, according to a new CNN poll.

Nearly half (48%) say the economy is still in a downturn. (It’s not).

But the good news is that these numbers are an improvement, slightly, from July 2023, when 51% said a downturn and just 20% said things are recovering.

The poll found split views along partisan lines: Of those who say the economy is recovering, nearly three-quarters (73%) say Biden policies have helped. But out of those who say things are getting worse, 83% blame Biden policies. 

23 min ago

The January jobs report is notoriously tricky

A holiday hiring sign is displayed at a retail store in Vernon Hills, Ill., in November 2021.
A holiday hiring sign is displayed at a retail store in Vernon Hills, Ill., in November 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP

January is typically a big month for job losses, with seasonal workers being let go after the holidays and other companies tightening their belts at the outset of the calendar year.

That can make the January jobs report among the trickiest to forecast, said Sarah House, a senior economist with Wells Fargo.

“We’re going to have new seasonal [adjustment] factors for a month that is the most seasonal of any month,” she said. “That makes it pretty difficult just right off the bat, never mind that we’re coming off a December that was on the warmer side and could have supported hiring in December.”

To better see the underlying trend for this and other months, the BLS applies seasonal adjustment factors to smooth out the data. Those are updated annually in January.

All told, there’s a chance for an upside surprise in the numbers, Boussour wrote, noting that EY expects a monthly gain of 275,000 jobs.

Friday’s jobs report also will include the final annual benchmark review of payroll data for the 12 months that ended in March 2023. Preliminary data showed that US job growth was weaker than previously thought by 306,000 jobs (or about 25,000 fewer per month).

“As is typically the case, we expect the final revision to be very close to the preliminary revision,” Boussour wrote.

Additionally, the BLS will revise the household survey data (one of two surveys that make up the jobs report) to account for new population estimates. Those could skew month-over-month comparisons for some of the labor force data.

23 min ago

What Fed Chair Powell says about the job market

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the headquarters of the Federal Reserve on January 31, 2024 in Washington, DC. The Federal Reserve announced today that interest rates will remain unchanged.
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the headquarters of the Federal Reserve on January 31, 2024 in Washington, DC. The Federal Reserve announced today that interest rates will remain unchanged. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday the US economy has yet to achieve a soft landing, noting that "we still have a ways to go."

"We have not achieved a soft landing yet," Powell said in his post-meeting press conference Wednesday, referring to a scenario in which the economy defeats inflation without triggering a recession and high unemployment.

“Certainly, I’m encouraged — and we’re encouraged — by the progress, but we’re not declaring victory at all at this point,” he said. 

Although the US economic recovery has far outpaced that of other advanced economies, Powell said there are still several metrics yet to meet the mandate for a soft landing.

Specifically, Powell touched on the following:

  • Job openings, which are not quite back to where they were. The number of available jobs in the United States unexpectedly rose in December.
  • Wage growth remains above where it needs to be in the longer run. US wage growth cooled in the final months of 2023 to its slowest pace in more than two years, but the increase in the fourth quarter was above anything seen in the decade leading up to the Covid-19 pandemic. Wage growth could be contributing to some upward pressure on prices, but economists debate how much worker pay gains are ultimately fueling inflation.
  • The supply chain is not back to normal. While global trade routes have become mostly untangled from their pandemic-era bottlenecks, attacks by Iran-backed militants in the Red Sea have effectively closed one of the world’s main routes to vessels that carry everything from car parts to Crocs from one corner of the globe to another. The World Bank warned this week about "inflationary bottlenecks.”

Overall, "it's a pretty good picture," he said.

23 min ago

What’s with all the layoffs recently?

An empty office space in a building in San Francisco, California, on December 5, 2023.
An empty office space in a building in San Francisco, California, on December 5, 2023. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Headlines have been dominated recently by large-scale layoffs at techmedia and transportation firms.

That's creating some heartburn as to whether these are signs of broader instability in the labor market.

But for now, they appear to be fairly siloed, said Daniel Zhao, lead economist at employment review and job search site Glassdoor.

The technology layoffs appear to be an extension of the “year of efficiency” mantra from last year, Zhao said, adding that these companies appear to be streamlining rather than acting out of a place where they’re no longer financially viable.

“Some of these layoffs that are more about streamlining and getting more efficient aren’t necessarily a risk for spilling over into the broader economy,” he said.

The data tends to agree: Through December, the monthly number of layoffs and the rate of layoffs as a percentage of total employment remain well below pre-pandemic averages, according to BLS’ Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) data updated earlier this week.

Also, Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act filings — federally required notices of impending mass layoffs or plant closures — haven’t picked up on a year-over-year basis, Wells Fargo’s House said.

“Those have slowed a little bit, signaling that we’re not about to see an imminent pickup in layoffs unless you really see a sharp deterioration in demand,” she said.

Still, businesses are having to be more disciplined in terms of their headcount amid changing labor market dynamics; specifically, far fewer people are quitting, she said.

Workers are voluntarily leaving their jobs at the lowest rate since the fall of 2020, JOLTS data shows. The hiring frenzy of recent years has leveled out, and there are fewer open jobs; plus, job-switchers have less of a financial incentive now: Their median annual pay gain in January was 7.2%, the lowest since May 2021, according to payroll processor ADP.

9 min ago

The latest initial weekly jobless claims

Unemployment claims — a gauge of layoff activity — remain below what was seen before the pandemic; however, they increased more than expected last week, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday.

First-time jobless claims increased by 9,000 to 224,000 for the week that ended on January 27. Continuing claims, which are filed by people who have received benefits for at least one week, grew by 70,000 filings to 1.898 million — the highest they’ve been since mid-November of last year.

Rising continuing claims can indicate that it’s getting harder for unemployed people to find jobs.