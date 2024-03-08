People walk by the New York Stock Exchange on March 6. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

US futures were lower Friday ahead of the jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Markets closed well into the green Thursday, with the S&P 500 reaching another record high. But markets were steeling themselves Friday morning for the crucial snapshot of the country's labor market, a key data point for the Federal Reserve.

The recent tech-driven rally had some of the wind taken out of its sails earlier this week after a report showed that Apple's iPhone sales in China had fallen by 24% in the first six weeks of 2024, adding to significant problems for Apple and other Western tech companies in a crucial market.

Congressional testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell eased market sentiment over the past few days after the US central bank head reiterated that he expected rate cuts some time later this year.

In his Thursday State of the Union address, President Joe Biden promised tax reform, saying: “The way to make the tax code fair is to make big corporations and the very wealthy finally pay their share."