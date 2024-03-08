Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Business
live news

Live

Israel-Hamas war

live news

Live

State of the Union

Live Updates

Jobs day in focus as markets fall from record highs

From CNN's Alicia Wallace, Bryan Mena, Nicole Goodkind and Elisabeth Buchwald

Updated 7:18 a.m. ET, March 8, 2024
5 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
4 min ago

US stock futures down ahead of jobs report

People walk by the New York Stock Exchange on March 6.
People walk by the New York Stock Exchange on March 6. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

US futures were lower Friday ahead of the jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Markets closed well into the green Thursday, with the S&P 500 reaching another record high. But markets were steeling themselves Friday morning for the crucial snapshot of the country's labor market, a key data point for the Federal Reserve.

The recent tech-driven rally had some of the wind taken out of its sails earlier this week after a report showed that Apple's iPhone sales in China had fallen by 24% in the first six weeks of 2024, adding to significant problems for Apple and other Western tech companies in a crucial market.

Congressional testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell eased market sentiment over the past few days after the US central bank head reiterated that he expected rate cuts some time later this year.

In his Thursday State of the Union address, President Joe Biden promised tax reform, saying: “The way to make the tax code fair is to make big corporations and the very wealthy finally pay their share."

13 min ago

What to expect from the jobs report

A 'now hiring' sign is displayed in a retail store in New York on January 5.
A 'now hiring' sign is displayed in a retail store in New York on January 5. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Don’t be surprised if Friday’s jobs report shows that February’s headline number is far below January's whopping 353,000 jobs added.

Economists expect that US employers added 200,000 jobs last month, according to FactSet estimates.

But February’s estimated monthly total would still be nothing to scoff at.

In fact, it would continue a history-making stretch of labor market expansion. Additionally, January’s seemingly jaw-dropping job gains came with their fair share of caveats (namely the influence of weather, annual seasonal adjustment factors and because fewer seasonal workers were likely laid off than in previous Januarys).

Friday’s jobs report could very well provide a more reliable read on what’s actually happening in the labor market than the jobs reports of recent months’ past, Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter, told CNN.

October’s and November’s reports had some bumpiness because of striking and returning autoworkers, writers and actors. December and, especially, January likely overstated growth.

“And so, February might give us a better understanding of the underlying rate of job growth,” she said.

13 min ago

The jobs party has ended — but it's not all bad

The labor market is expected to cool further in 2024 from last year, when monthly gains averaged 254,667 jobs and from the roaring post-pandemic recovery years of 2022 and 2021, when job growth averaged 377,333 and 603,750 per month, respectively, Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows.

Even so, the projected employment gains for February would be well above historical averages and the neutral rate of job growth needed to keep up with population growth (estimated between 70,000 to 100,000 jobs).

Plus, if the job gains come in as expected and unemployment stays steady at 3.7%, it would continue what’s been the fifth-longest labor market expansion on record and continue a streak of sub-4% unemployment that hasn’t been seen since Nixon was in office.

“Compared to 2021 and 2022, the party has ended, and now people are feeling the hangover,” Ron Hetrick, senior economist for labor analytics firm Lightcast, said Wednesday in a statement.

“People think things are terrible now, but looking at the economy as a whole, we’re not seeing that in the data — things are fantastic, but we lost track of what ‘fantastic’ was when we experienced something completely unrealistic in ‘21 and ‘22.”

13 min ago

Fewer Americans are quitting or jumping ship

Jobs data released earlier this week show that the days of carefree job-hopping appear to have come to an end.

In January, the quits rate measured 2.1%, the lowest reading since August 2020, according to the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report.

In addition to the drop in voluntary quits, the report showed that hiring activity and the number of available jobs continued to ease from the record-high levels reached during the pandemic-recovery. Layoffs dipped as well.

Still, the number of job openings — a closely watched measure of labor demand — remains well above pre-pandemic averages, highlighting the continued strength of the labor market. In January, there were an estimated 8.86 million available jobs, down from the upwardly revised 8.89 million in December.

The January total was right in line with what economists had expected. Economists projected job openings would decline to 8.85 million, according to consensus estimates on FactSet.

"Job openings remain relatively high, and that’s the key statistic not only in this set of data, but for the economy,” Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, said in a statement.

"The openings point to strong hiring continuing, which means more paychecks and good spending," he said. "At this point, openings look like they’re supporting a soft landing in the jobs market, where monthly hiring hovers between 100,000 and 200,000, a sustainable zone for a sustainable expansion."

13 min ago

Wage growth still a key factor for the Fed

The Federal Reserve building in Washington, DC, is pictured January 26, 2022.
The Federal Reserve building in Washington, DC, is pictured January 26, 2022. Joshua Roberts/Reuters

Average hourly earnings sharply rose in January, jumping 0.6% from December and climbing to 4.5% annually, amid a drop in hours worked (more on that later). Economists expect the pace of wage growth to moderate slightly, but not slow enough for the Federal Reserve’s liking.

Central bankers are likely looking for annual wage growth to be in the 3.5% realm, Gus Faucher, PNC Financial Services’ chief economist, told CNN.

Other data shows that wage growth is moderating. Payroll processor ADP reported Wednesday that “job-stayers” saw annual pay gains slow to 5.1% in February.

Additionally, Wednesday's JOLTS report showed the quits rate (the number of people quitting their jobs as a percentage of total employment) dipped to 2.1% in January, the lowest since April 2020. Higher quit rates typically correlate to higher wage and price inflation pressures.