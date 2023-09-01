Audio
Wall Street looks to key jobs data for signs on Fed's next move

From CNN's Alicia Wallace, Elisabeth Buchwald, Bryan Mena and Krystal Hur

Published 7:19 AM ET, Fri September 1, 2023
1 hr 6 min ago

Wall Street starts September on a high note

An exterior view of the New York Stock Exchange in New York on August 21. Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Ahead of Friday's crucial employment indicator, Wall Street started the month of September on a high note after wrapping up a rocky August.

Dow futures were up by 127 points early Friday, or 0.4%. S&P futures were 0.3% higher and Nasdaq futures ticked up by about 0.15%

The S&P 500 notched its worst month since February and the Nasdaq recorded its largest monthly decline so far this year. 

New economic data has dominated headlines this week: On Thursday the Personal Consumption Expenditures index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, showed that Americans increased their spending in July and that price hikes also accelerated. 

That hot economic data could encourage the Federal Reserve to continue hiking interest rate hikes to tame inflation. 

Wall Street is waiting on Friday’s jobs report, which should bring more guidance on the state of the labor market and may offer clues about the Fed’s next policy move. 

1 hr 45 min ago

Will Friday's jobs report be another "Goldilocks" moment?

A 'Now Hiring' sign is posted on the window of a business looking to hire workers in Miami on May 5. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics delivered a jobs report that only Baby Bear could offer: not too hot, not too cold, but just right. 

The US economy added 187,000 jobs in July. While that figure was well below the breakneck pace of job growth over the past three years, it was roughly in line with the monthly average seen in the decade before the pandemic. 

The unemployment rate settled back down a notch to 3.5%. The jobless rate has calmly drifted between 3.4% and 3.7% since March 2022, the month that the Federal Reserve began an aggressive inflation-fighting campaign that was wholly expected to slow demand and bring unemployment above 4%, if not close to 5%.

The August jobs report, set to be released on Friday at 8:30am ET, is expected to show that the labor market will stay in this sweet spot. Consensus estimates have net job gains at 170,000 and the unemployment rate holding at 3.5%, according to Refinitiv.

The current level of working hours, the quits rate and the rate of job growth can likely be sustained for a very long period, said Julia Pollak, chief economist with online job marketplace ZipRecruiter.

"Those are really good, solid, sustainable numbers that lead to gradual real wage growth, gradual increases in prime-age participation rates that gradually draw more people in and off the sidelines and expand the workforce and the tax base and that have all kinds of long-term benefits."

"We could be in a place where this 'Goldilocks' labor market is sustainable and continues for a long time," said Pollak. "But there are also considerable risks that the porridge may cool down too much."

1 hr 45 min ago

Expect a slowdown, economists say

A shopper visits a mall in Miami on June 14. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The US economy is still growing, but the pace of that growth is moderating.

Consumers are still spending, but credit card debt is mounting. Delinquencies are rising. Student loan payments are about to resume. Interest rates and mortgage rates are the highest they've been in 22 years.

The Fed has been wanting to see more slack in the labor market in its battle to bring down inflation. An imbalance between worker demand and supply could cause wages to rise and, ultimately, add upward pressure on inflation. The central bank has tried to tame higher prices by ratcheting up interest rates in an effort to throw cold water on demand.

"Job openings are falling, and American workers are more reluctant to leave their positions right now," Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, said in a statement on Thursday. "The job market is resetting after the pandemic and post-pandemic hiring frenzy."

US employers announced plans to hire 7,744 workers, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas data released Thursday morning. That's the lowest monthly total since November 2020. 

1 hr 45 min ago

Keep an eye on wage growth

"The biggest concern in the August report is that the wage growth could be too rapid, leading to a risk of reaccelerating inflation," said Dean Baker, senior economist and co-founder of the Center for Economic and Policy Research, in commentary issued Wednesday.

"This would likely lead the Fed to raise interest rates further, which could bring on the recession that had long been predicted by many forecasters."

The annualized rate of wage growth, as measured by average hourly earnings, was 4.9% during the past three months, he said. That's up from 3.4% during the first three months of the year.

1 hr 45 min ago

Jobs data so far this week

Workers prepare to lift a new pedestrian bridge into place at the Stamford Transportation Center in Stamford, Connecticut, on August 26.  John Moore/Getty Images

Job openings fell to 8.83 million, their lowest since March 2021, according to Tuesday's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey report for July.

In addition, hiring activity slowed, a smaller number of workers quit their jobs and layoffs inched higher. 

"I'm expecting an echo of this report [on Friday], which is a slow calming of the economy," Rachel Sederberg, senior economist with labor market research and analytics firm Lightcast, told CNN. 

Private payroll data released by ADP on Wednesday also showed a cooling, with an estimated 177,000 private sector jobs added in August, a sharp pullback after months of robust hiring. 

Nationwide, jobless claims remain well below pre-pandemic norms. 

The number of Americans making first-time claims for unemployment benefits dropped slightly last week to 228,000, according to data released Thursday by the Department of Labor. 

Initial claims for the week ended August 26 were slightly below the prior week's level, which was revised up to 232,000. 

In the decade before the pandemic, weekly claims for unemployment benefits averaged 311,000, Labor Department data shows. 

Continuing claims, which are filed by people who have received unemployment benefits for more than one week, were 1.725 million for the week ended August 19, which is up 0.1% from the week before's level of 1.697 million.

Economists were expecting 235,000 initial claims and 1.703 million continuing claims, according to Refinitiv.