An exterior view of the New York Stock Exchange in New York on August 21. Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Ahead of Friday's crucial employment indicator, Wall Street started the month of September on a high note after wrapping up a rocky August.

Dow futures were up by 127 points early Friday, or 0.4%. S&P futures were 0.3% higher and Nasdaq futures ticked up by about 0.15%

The S&P 500 notched its worst month since February and the Nasdaq recorded its largest monthly decline so far this year.

New economic data has dominated headlines this week: On Thursday the Personal Consumption Expenditures index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, showed that Americans increased their spending in July and that price hikes also accelerated.

That hot economic data could encourage the Federal Reserve to continue hiking interest rate hikes to tame inflation.

Wall Street is waiting on Friday’s jobs report, which should bring more guidance on the state of the labor market and may offer clues about the Fed’s next policy move.