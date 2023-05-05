Audio
Live Updates

The latest on the April jobs report

From CNN's Alicia Wallace, Krystal Hur and Bryan Mena

Updated 6:57 a.m. ET, May 5, 2023
1 min ago

Futures rise ahead of jobs report

US stocks rebounded Friday ahead of the jobs report after a rough day on Wall Street Thursday as fears rose of instability in the banking sector. 

The Dow turned negative for the year, down 0.06%, after market close on Thursday.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp tanked 50.6% after the bank said Thursday that it's exploring strategic options. First Horizon Bank shares dropped 33.2% after the company and TD Bank called off a $13 billion deal that would have created the nation's sixth-largest bank.

Western Alliance Bank fell 38.5% after reports swirled that the bank is exploring a potential sale. Western Alliance denied the reports. 

Mortgage rates fell this week after gaining for two consecutive weeks, showing that rates remain volatile as recent data shows mixed signals about the economy's health. 

Dow futures were up 150 points, or 0.4% on Friday morning, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.6%, and Nasdaq futures were 0.6% higher.  

5 min ago

Here's what Fed Chair Jerome Powell thinks about the labor market

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in Washington, on May 3, following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in Washington, on May 3, following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell remains optimistic about bringing down inflation without damaging the job market.

"We've raised rates by 5 percentage points in 14 months, and the unemployment rate is 3.5%, pretty much where it was or even lower than it was when we started," Powell said on Wednesday at a news conference following the conclusion of the central bank's two-day monetary policy meeting.

Job openings remain high — JOLTS showed there were 1.6 available jobs for every job seeker — and there are indications of gradual cooling in the labor market, he said.

It wasn't supposed to be possible for job openings to decline as much as they've declined without unemployment going up, Powell said.

"It's possible that we can continue to have a cooling in the labor market without having the big increases in unemployment that have gone with many prior episodes," he said. "And that would be against history. I fully appreciate that would be against the pattern."

He added: "It's still possible that the case of avoiding a recession is, in my view, more likely than that of having a recession. The case of having a recession, I don't rule that out either: It's possible that we will have what I hope would be a mild recession."

4 min ago

The ADP wild card

Payroll processor ADP's monthly look at private-sector employment activity, released two days before the BLS' employment report, is sometimes looked at as a preview of what to expect from the federal data. 

If the April ADP report is any indication, then economists and the markets are in for a surprise. Private-sector employers added 296,000 jobs in April, crushing economists' expectations for a gain of 148,000 and more than doubling the prior month's tally of 142,000, according to the ADP National Employment report released Wednesday. 

ADP's tabulations don't always directly correlate with the official federal report — BLS' January private-sector payroll gains were three times that of ADP's.

"ADP hasn't been too reliable in predicting first prints of BLS payrolls recently, and whereas yesterday's JOLTS figures pointed to some downside risk for Friday's nonfarm payroll report, today's ADP number argues for upside risk," Michael Feroli, JPMorgan's chief economist, said in a note on Wednesday.

4 min ago

What a rising unemployment rate means 

A representative speaks with jobseekers during a Construction Career Fair at Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, North Carolina, US, on March 15.
A representative speaks with jobseekers during a Construction Career Fair at Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, North Carolina, US, on March 15. (Allison Joyce/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Economists are expecting the unemployment rate to tick up to 3.6% from 3.5%, according to Refinitiv. Even so, that jobless rate would still be hovering around a historically low range.

Nick Bunker, economic research director at the Indeed Hiring Lab, said he plans to dig into the unemployment rate, specifically the labor force flows and reasons for unemployment, to try to glean whether a downswing is turning into a downturn. 

"If more people are job losers [than leaving voluntarily], that's concerning," Bunker said. 

The labor force participation rate continued to climb in March, landing at 62.6%, which matches a pandemic-era high. However, that figure remains below the February 2020 rate of 63.3%.

But layoff announcements continue to accumulate.

US employers announced 66,995 job cuts last month, bringing the January-April total to 337,411, according to a report released Thursday by outplacement and executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Outside of 2020, it's the highest year-to-date total since 2009, according to the report. 

The largest share of the cuts occurred at retailers, who slashed 14,689 jobs. 

"Retailers and consumer goods manufacturers are preparing for a tightening in consumer spending, particularly with the Fed's hike to interest rates in an attempt to control inflation," Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas said in a statement. 

Weekly jobless claims have trended up in recent weeks — initial filings climbed 13,000 to 242,000 last week. However, they remain below historical averages: In the decade before the pandemic, weekly claims averaged 311,000.

4 min ago

From a cooldown to a downturn?

Earlier this week, the latest labor turnover report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics — the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for March — showed that job openings declined, hiring was flat, quits trended down and layoffs spiked.

"JOLTS is now really pointing in the similar direction as other labor market data: That the labor market is cooling off," said Nick Bunker, economic research director at the Indeed Hiring Lab, the economic data insight and analysis arm of job website Indeed.

The moderation, which is expected to continue, is the desired and logical outcome of the Federal Reserve's inflation-fighting barrage of 10 consecutive interest rate hikes. However, it's unclear how much of a slowing may occur, Bunker said.

"Something that starts as a cooldown can turn into a downturn pretty quickly," he cautioned.