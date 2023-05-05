US stocks rebounded Friday ahead of the jobs report after a rough day on Wall Street Thursday as fears rose of instability in the banking sector.

The Dow turned negative for the year, down 0.06%, after market close on Thursday.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp tanked 50.6% after the bank said Thursday that it's exploring strategic options. First Horizon Bank shares dropped 33.2% after the company and TD Bank called off a $13 billion deal that would have created the nation's sixth-largest bank.

Western Alliance Bank fell 38.5% after reports swirled that the bank is exploring a potential sale. Western Alliance denied the reports.

Mortgage rates fell this week after gaining for two consecutive weeks, showing that rates remain volatile as recent data shows mixed signals about the economy's health.

Dow futures were up 150 points, or 0.4% on Friday morning, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.6%, and Nasdaq futures were 0.6% higher.