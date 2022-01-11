Follow CNN Business
live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

live news

Live

Biden voting rights speech

live news

Live

Djokovic ruling

Live Updates

Jerome Powell gets grilled in his bid for 4 more years

By CNN Business

Published 10:48 AM ET, Tue January 11, 2022
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
9 min ago

GOP Senator Pat Toomey worries the Fed is ‘behind the curve’ on inflation

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

Republican Senator Pat Toomey, ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee, expressed concern Tuesday that the Federal Reserve is late to addressing historic inflation.

“We’re more than a year into record economic expansion, with unemployment at near all-time lows, and yet the Fed is still buying government and agency securities,” Toomey said during his opening remarks at Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s confirmation hearing.

The Pennsylvania Republican argued it was a “mistake” to continue buying bonds, known as quantitative easing, throughout the recovery.

“It has contributed to asset bubbles, distorted markets and a suboptimal allocation of capital, credit and resources, ultimately leading to lower economic growth,” Toomey said.

Toomey added he worries the Fed’s new monetary policy framework, where the central bank tolerates inflation running above targets for a period of time, “has caused it to be behind the curve.”

Beyond inflation, Toomey said he’s concerned about a “troubling politicization of the Fed,” including efforts to address social justice and climate change.

Despite his concerns about the Powell-led Fed’s policies, Toomey said he plans to vote to renominate Powell.

9 min ago

Sherrod Brown: The Fed must not hit the brakes too hard on the economy

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

Senator Sherrod Brown, the chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, urged the Federal Reserve on Tuesday not to prematurely end support for the economy.

“Some are suggesting though that the Fed pull back on its support of the broader economy, and make it harder for people to get jobs,” Brown, a Democrat from Ohio, said during his opening statement for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s confirmation hearing. “When people talk about ‘cooling off’ the economy, what they really mean is making it harder for people to find jobs and stopping paychecks from growing.”

In a bid to fight surging inflation, the Fed has signaled plans to end its bond-buying stimulus program in the coming months. Fed officials have also penciled in three interest rate hikes.

“We know how this goes – the ‘cooling off’ never seems to extend to corporate profits or executives’ pay,” Brown said. “The Fed must not allow only Wall Street to recover, while working Americans are left behind. We’ve seen that story unfold too many times before.”

6 min ago

Jerome Powell's pitch for a second term: America can't afford runaway inflation

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is pledging not to allow inflation to become ingrained in the American economy, according to prepared remarks released on Monday.

"We know that high inflation exacts a toll, particularly for those less able to meet the higher costs of essentials like food, housing and transportation," Powell said in the remarks released ahead of his confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

"We will use our tools to support the economy and a strong labor market and to prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched," said Powell.

Prices have been anything but stable recently. Consumer prices rose by 6.8% in November from the year before, the fastest pace in 39 years. The December inflation report, due out on Wednesday, is expected to show price gains accelerated further last month.

Read more here