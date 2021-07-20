Follow CNN Business
Live Updates

Jeff Bezos goes to space

By Jackie Wattles, Aditi Sangal, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Meg Wagner and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 8:40 a.m. ET, July 20, 2021
1 min ago

Here's what Wally Funk says she'll be doing to commemorate her spaceflight

Wally Funk, an 82-year-old pilot on board the flight today, said she is taking her camera up in the New Shepard rocket ship and will be taking a photo of a postcard, which shows herself and an American flag with Earth behind her.

Funk said on Blue Origins livestream that young children should get their parents to give them a flight to see if they like it. If they want to continue, "something's going to be in your heart that's going to want you to do that."

4 min ago

Jeff Bezos and passengers have left the astronaut safety shelter 

From CNN’s Carma Hassan 

Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, pilot Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen rang the ceremonial bell after leaving the astronaut safety shelter.

They are preparing to enter the crew capsule. 

5 min ago

Extreme heat and hydration

From CNN's Jackie Wattles

The road leading to Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin operations in West Texas on July 19, 2021 in Van Horn, Texas. 
The road leading to Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin operations in West Texas on July 19, 2021 in Van Horn, Texas.  Joe Raedle/Getty Images

West Texas is very hot and very dry.

Temperatures are forecasted in the relatively balmy upper 80s today, though it’s not uncommon to see triple-digit temperatures out here.

Blue Origin warned reporters at a safety briefing about heat exhaustion and heat stroke. They also advised attendees to drink a pint of water every hour to stay adequately hydrated.

8 min ago

Jeff Bezos and other passengers ascend tower to enter crew capsule

From CNN’s Carma Hassan

Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, pilot Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen are ascending the crew tower now ahead of their ingress into the crew capsule, according to a video feed provided by Blue Origin.

The passengers will be boarding the New Shepard, a suborbital capsule and rocket system built by Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin.

Takeoff will kick off from Blue Origin's facilities at an extremely remote plot of land near Van Horn, Texas, which is about two hours from El Paso.

9 min ago

Who is the 18-year-old going to space?

From CNN's Jackie Wattles

Dutch 18-year-old Oliver Daemen wasn't supposed to join Jeff Bezos on this flight.

The fourth seat had been reserved for the winner of an auction that Blue Origin held, and a mystery bidder put up a whopping $28 million to win the whole thing when bidding concluded last month.

But then — in a surprise announcement — Blue Origin said that the auction winner, who asked to remain anonymous for the time being, had to bow out because of “scheduling conflicts.” The winner will instead take a spot on a future mission. Flying in their place — alongside Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, and Wally Funk — will be the recent high school graduate.

Daemen “was a participant in the auction and had secured a seat on the second flight. We moved him up when this seat on the first flight became available,” Blue Origin said. “We’re not disclosing how much he paid.”

A source familiar with the matter also told CNN Business Daemen’s spot was purchased for him by his father, Joes Daemen, who is the founder and CEO of Somerset Capital Partners, an investment firm based in the Netherlands.

Not much else is known about the Daemens. A Somerset Capital spokesperson referred all questions back to Blue Origin.

11 min ago

You might hear this Latin phrase a lot today

From CNN's Jackie Wattles

In the days leading up to today's Blue Origin flight, company founder Jeff Bezos has tagged his space-related Instagram posts with a two-word Latin phrase: gradatim ferociter.

It's actually the Blue Origin's motto, and it translates to "step by step, ferociously."

The motto reflects Bezos' desire not to rush-manufacture rockets. He founded Blue Origin in 2000 — six years after starting Amazon.

The company's mascot is also a tortoise, paying homage to the tortoise and the hare fable that made the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra a childhood staple.

"Our mascot is the tortoise because we believe slow is smooth and smooth is fast," Bezos has said, which could be seen as an attempt to position Blue Origin as the anti-SpaceX, which is known to embrace speed and trial-and-error over slow, meticulous development processes.

13 min ago

Takeoff will be slightly delayed after the countdown clock was paused

Takeoff for Jeff Bezos and his crew will be slightly delayed past their expected 8 a.m. CT/9 a.m. ET liftoff after the countdown clock was paused.

It's possible there could be more delays — we'll keep you posted here as we learn more.

Here's a breakdown of all the important moments for the rest of the day.

(Note: T- indicates "time before liftoff." "T" was originally expected to be 9 a.m. ET exactly, but now it's a few minutes after 8 a.m. ET. If there are more delays, the timeline below will hold, but the "T" will change further.)

  • T-30 minutes: Astronauts climb the launch tower. If all is "go," they will climb aboard the crew capsule 
  • T-24 minutes: Hatch on the New Shepard crew capsule will close
  • T0: Liftoff
  • T+ 3 minutes (approximately): Capsule surpasses 62 miles in altitude, a widely recognized boundary of outer space
  • T+ 4 minutes (approximately): The capsule reaches the top of its flight path and the passengers spend a few minutes in weightlessness
  • T+8 minutes: New Shepard rocket booster lands on a nearby ground pad 
  • T+11 minutes: New Shepard crew capsule, with parachutes deployed, lands nearby
  • T+22 minutes: Hatch opens and astronauts disembark
  • T+30 minutes: Webcast concludes 
  • T+ 2 hours (approximately): Press conference with Bezos and other astronauts begins

15 min ago

She trained with male astronauts in the 1960s. Now, she's finally going to space.

From CNN's Jackie Wattles

About 60 years after undertaking rigorous astronaut training, Wally Funk is finally headed to space. The 82-year-old pilot is one of four people on board the Blue Origin flight today.

Funk volunteered as a member of the "Mercury 13" program, otherwise known as the "Women in Space Program," in February of 1961, which was a privately-funded effort intended to begin training women to fly in NASA's earliest space programs. The 13 women in the program undertook all of the training and testing that the seven men selected by NASA for the Mercury spaceflight program undertook.

Funk became the youngest woman to graduate from the program, and she was told she "had done better and completed the work faster than any of the guys," she said during a promotional video about her participation in the Blue Origin flight.

Funk even spent 10 hours and 35 minutes inside a sensory deprivation tank in one Mercury 13 test, outperforming famed astronaut John Glenn.

"I got ahold of NASA four times, and said 'I want to become an astronaut,' but nobody would take me," Funk said. "I didn't think I would ever get to go up. Nothing has ever gotten in my way. They say, 'Wally, you're a girl, you can't do that.' I said, 'Guess what, doesn't matter what you are, you can still do it if you want to do it,' and I like to do things that nobody's ever done before."

Funk has extensive experience piloting aircraft, logging over 19,600 flying hours and teaching more than 3,000 people how to fly private and commercial aircraft.

According to a 2019 profile of Funk in the Guardian, Funk previously purchased a ticket aboard the suborbital space plane built by the Richard Branson-backed company Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin's direct competitor.

It's not clear if Funk will keep her plans to fly with Virgin Galactic as well.

19 min ago

The entire flight will take just 11 minutes

From CNN's Jackie Wattles

The Blue Origin flight today will go up and come right back down, in less time — about 11 minutes — than it takes most people to get to work.

This is a suborbital flight, which means the New Shepard rocket ship will not make it to orbit. However it will go more than 62 miles above Earth, which is widely considered to be the edge of outer space.

Orbital rockets need to drum up enough power to hit at least 17,000 miles per hour, or what's known as orbital velocity, essentially giving a spacecraft enough energy to continue whipping around the Earth rather than being dragged immediately back down by gravity.

Suborbital flights require far less power and speed. That means less time the rocket is required to burn, lower temperatures scorching the outside of the spacecraft, less force and compression ripping at the spacecraft, and generally fewer opportunities for something to go very wrong.

New Shepard's suborbital fights hit about about three times the speed of sound — roughly 2,300 miles per hour — and fly directly upward until the rocket expends most of its fuel.

The crew capsule will then separate from the rocket at the top of the trajectory and briefly continue upward before the capsule almost hovers at the top of its flight path, giving the passengers a few minutes of weightlessness.

It works sort of like an extended version of the weightlessness you experience when you reach the peak of a roller coaster hill, just before gravity brings your cart — or, in Jeff Bezos' case, your space capsule — screaming back down toward the ground.

Here's a look at the expected flight: