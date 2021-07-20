Dutch 18-year-old Oliver Daemen wasn't supposed to join Jeff Bezos on this flight.

The fourth seat had been reserved for the winner of an auction that Blue Origin held, and a mystery bidder put up a whopping $28 million to win the whole thing when bidding concluded last month.

But then — in a surprise announcement — Blue Origin said that the auction winner, who asked to remain anonymous for the time being, had to bow out because of “scheduling conflicts.” The winner will instead take a spot on a future mission. Flying in their place — alongside Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, and Wally Funk — will be the recent high school graduate.

Daemen “was a participant in the auction and had secured a seat on the second flight. We moved him up when this seat on the first flight became available,” Blue Origin said. “We’re not disclosing how much he paid.”

A source familiar with the matter also told CNN Business Daemen’s spot was purchased for him by his father, Joes Daemen, who is the founder and CEO of Somerset Capital Partners, an investment firm based in the Netherlands.

Not much else is known about the Daemens. A Somerset Capital spokesperson referred all questions back to Blue Origin.