Jeff Bezos, his brother, an 82-year-old pilot and an 18-year old recent high school graduate are scheduled to take off for space soon aboard the New Shepard, the rocket ship made by Bezos' space company, Blue Origin.
Everyone on board must comply with a set of requirements laid out by Blue Origin.
According to the company's website, there are limitations on who can take a New Shepard flight:
- You must be 18 years of age or older.
- You must be between 5'0" and 6'4" in height and between 110 pounds and 223 pounds in weight.
- You must be in good enough physical shape to climb seven flights of stairs in a minute and a half
- You must be able to fasten and unfasten a seat harness in less than 15 seconds, spend up to an hour and a half strapped into the capsule with the hatch closed and withstand up to 5.5G in force during descent.