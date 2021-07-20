There are four people flying today on Blue Origin's New Shepard capsule, and while one of them — 82-year-old Wally Funk — is a pilot, her decades of experience aren't required to fly the rocket.
That's because New Shepard is fully autonomous. Blue Origin has spent the better part of the last decade running the suborbital New Shepard rocket through a series of successful test flights that have been fully automated and, thus far, carried no humans.
Today's flight will mark the first time carried people on board.