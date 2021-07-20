Who will be in the rocket with Bezos

Left to right: Oliver Daemen, Wally Funk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos. CNN

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is launching into space today aboard a Blue Origin spacecraft he funded.

This is the first time humans will go to space aboard a Blue Origin vehicle, although the rocket ship is autonomous and does not require a pilot.

There are six seats aboard the capsule, but only four seats will be filled.

Here are the other three people who will ride alongside Jeff Bezos:

Mark Bezos:

Jeff Bezos' younger brother, Mark Bezos, will join the billionaire on the 11-minute flight. Mark Bezos, formerly the owner of an advertising agency, is now a senior vice president at Robin Hood, a New York City charity.

"Ever since I was five years old, I've dreamed of traveling to space," Jeff Bezos said in an Instagram post. "On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend."

Wally Funk:

Wally Funk — who trained for NASA's Mercury program but was denied the opportunity to go to space — is finally getting her time among the stars. Funk volunteered as a member of the Mercury 13 program, otherwise known as the "Women in Space Program," in February 1961, which was a privately-funded effort intended to begin training women to fly in NASA's earliest space programs. The 82-year-old will fly on New Shepard as an "honored guest," according to a post on Bezos' Instagram. After this flight, Funk will be the oldest person to fly to space.

"I got ahold of NASA four times, and said 'I want to become an astronaut,' but nobody would take me," Funk said. "I didn't think I would ever get to go up. Nothing has ever gotten in my way. They say, 'Wally, you're a girl, you can't do that.' I said, 'Guess what, doesn't matter what you are, you can still do it if you want to do it,' and I like to do things that nobody's ever done before."

Oliver Daemen: