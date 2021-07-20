Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon customers and employees who "paid for all this"

CNN

CNN's Anderson Cooper spoke with Jeff Bezos and his brother moments after they landed back on Earth. Bezos said the experience of flying to space was "amazing" and nearly impossible to express in words.

Seeing planet Earth from his New Shepard rocket "was more profound for me than I expected," Jeff Bezos told Cooper.

"The thing that was most different for me was the view of Earth. That is the thing that I was surprised by," he said.

"You get up there, and it's so tiny ... It is a small little thing, and it is fragile and ... drives home that point that we know theoretically, that we have to be careful with the Earth's atmosphere. But it really makes it very powerful and real," he said.

Bezos said he and his crew had some "traditional" zero-gravity fun by tossing Skittles at each other and trying to catch the candy in their mouths.

"Zero-G was certainly different than I thought it was going to be. But it was surprisingly natural to move around in that environment, which is not what I was anticipating," Mark Bezos said.

Jeff Bezos said his flight underscores his goal of space exploration, which he views as moving heavy industry to space and keeping Earth for residents and light industry. He said that could take "many decades."

"What we need to do is build a road to space so that future generations can take all heavy industry and polluting industry on Earth and move it up into space. So that we can keep this gem of a planet as it is, instead of ruining it, which unfortunately we might do," he said.