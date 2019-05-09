Jeff Bezos unveils new plans for Blue Origin spaceflightBy Jackie Wattles, CNN Business
Bezos dropped some hints about his super-secret announcement
We have no idea what Jeff Bezos will talk about.
Well, we have a clue.
Last week, Blue Origin sent a cryptic tweet with the date of today's event and a photo of "Endurance," the ill-fated ship that left explorer Ernest Shackleton and his crew stranded during an expedition to Antarctica in 1915.
A crater on the moon's south pole is also named for Shackleton, a hint that Bezos will have a lunar focus.
Media invitations to the event said only that Bezos and Blue Origin will give an update on "progress and share our vision of going to space to benefit Earth."
Spokespeople for Blue Origin declined to share further details.
Reuters: Bezos is after big-time NASA contracts
Jeff Bezos is expected to lay out plans to build a base on the moon, according to a new report from Reuters.
If that's the case, Blue is likely putting on a big event to get NASA's attention.
The space agency has had its eye on the moon: It's looking to develop a lunar gateway to aide deep space travel; earlier this year the Trump administration made the bold pledge to send astronauts back to the lunar surface in five years.
NASA also said last month that it's looking for companies to send in proposals for an "integrated human lunar landing system." The agency said it wanted to support the "rapid development" the technology.
That might also explain why Blue is holding its big announcement in D.C., which is home to the movers and shakers that help fund NASA.
Bezos is clearly gunning for Space X
Blue Origin hopes to start flying its massive rocket New Glenn in 2021. It's capable of reaching orbit, which requires speeds topping 33 times the speed of sound and can be used to fire huge satellites into space.
That means it should be able to compete with Elon Musk's SpaceX, which has been launching satellites for years already.
Jeff Bezos is betting big on space tourism
Blue Origin has built a reusable capsule and rocket system called New Shepard. It's designed to send tourists on short, scenic trips to the thermosphere.
Blue has flown the vehicle about a dozen times — but never with people on board.
But New Shepard's first crewed launch could be just a few months away, an executive said during a test launch webcast last week.