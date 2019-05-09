We have no idea what Jeff Bezos will talk about.

Well, we have a clue.

Last week, Blue Origin sent a cryptic tweet with the date of today's event and a photo of "Endurance," the ill-fated ship that left explorer Ernest Shackleton and his crew stranded during an expedition to Antarctica in 1915.

A crater on the moon's south pole is also named for Shackleton, a hint that Bezos will have a lunar focus.

Media invitations to the event said only that Bezos and Blue Origin will give an update on "progress and share our vision of going to space to benefit Earth."

Spokespeople for Blue Origin declined to share further details.