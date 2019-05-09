Blue Origin is building a brand new rocket engine for landing on the moon

It's called BE-7, and its designed to make all the complicated maneuvers that it takes to safely land on the lunar surface.

Bezos said they've been working on the design for three years and could test fire the engine for the first time this summer.

Bezos' said developing Blue's New Shepard vehicle answered a lot of questions about how to safely land on the moon. He described the right engine as the final problem.

Blue Moon, the name of Blue's lunar lander, already has about six customers, Bezos announced. They include academic institutions.