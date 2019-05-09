Live TV
Jeff Bezos unveils new plans for Blue Origin spaceflight

By Jackie Wattles, CNN Business
Updated less than 1 min ago5:21 PM ET, Thu May 9, 2019
25 min ago

Blue Origin is building a brand new rocket engine for landing on the moon

It's called BE-7, and its designed to make all the complicated maneuvers that it takes to safely land on the lunar surface.

Bezos said they've been working on the design for three years and could test fire the engine for the first time this summer.

Bezos' said developing Blue's New Shepard vehicle answered a lot of questions about how to safely land on the moon. He described the right engine as the final problem.

Blue Moon, the name of Blue's lunar lander, already has about six customers, Bezos announced. They include academic institutions.

"It's time to go back to the moon, this time to stay," Bezos said.

33 min ago

Bezos has a giant lunar lander model

A towering model of Blue Origin's lunar lander is on stage.

This is a craft designed to land on and bounce back off of the moon's surface.

“This is an incredible vehicle and it’s going to the moon,” says Bezos.
37 min ago

The price of admission is too high (right now)


“The price of admission to do interesting things in space right now is just too high because there’s no infrastructure," Bezos said.

He's got a plan to fix that, naturally.

32 min ago

Bezos: My rockets will launch on time

Rockets aren't on time very often. Delays getting things to orbit is an "under-appreciated" problem in the industry.

"It really snarls things up and costs the payload customers a lot of money," Bezos said.

He added that Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket is designed to change all that. And it was designed to be reusable because it can bring down launch prices.

The latter point is something Elon Musk's SpaceX has harped on for a long time – and his company has already been sending its reusable rockets to space and back for years.

Like every other rocket builder currently operating, SpaceX is also known to delay its launches for various reasons, like weather or hardware issues.

Blue Origin is well underway developing on New Glenn, which is expected to launch for the first time in 2021.

43 min ago

Bezos is talking about legitimate space colonies

Bezos is talking about "O'Neill colonies" -- an idea proposed decades ago by American physicist Gerard K. O'Neill.

He showed pictures of massive spaceborne structures, hundreds of times larger than the International Space Station, that could contain self-sustaining habitats. With greenery growing, animals of all types and people living and working inside.

57 min ago

Bezos: An energy crisis is unavoidable

All the energy conservation in the world won't prevent a crisis, Bezos said.

Eventually we'll reach a point where humans would have to ration.

"That’s the path that we would be on," he said. "It would lead for the first time to where your children and grandchildren have worse lives than you. That's a bad path."

1 hr 6 min ago

Bezos wants attendees to be inspired by space

"If that doesn't inspire you, you are at the wrong event," Jeff Bezos says as he takes the stage right after footage of the Apollo 11 moon landing is shown.

SpaceFlight Now reporter Stephen Clark shared this shot on Twitter:

1 hr 2 min ago

Bezos says we use lots of energy. Here's where space comes in

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos just walked on stage.

The event kicked off with footage of the Apollo moon landings. Now, he's talking about his passion for space and how the Apollo program inspired him growing up.

He's also discussing how going to space can solve some of Earth's problems — namely, energy. Bezos said humans' energy use is growing at such a rate that we're bound to run out.

It's not the first time he's talked about this issue. Experts say that resources found in space (that are very uncommon on Earth) could help us solve that problem.

1 hr 13 min ago

The doors are open

The doors are open and a crew of reporters are standing by for Bezos.

Not much is happening right now, but we've still got 20 minutes till liftoff.

GeekWire reporter Alan Boyle shared some of the event's guest list.

CNN Business also spotted Mike Gold, an executive at Maxar that chairs a regulatory and policy committee at NASA.