Instagram head testifies before Congress

By Aditi Sangal, Clare Duffy, Brian Fung and Samantha Kelly, CNN

Updated 2:14 p.m. ET, December 8, 2021
1 min ago

Instagram has been accused of promoting pages glorifying eating disorders to teen accounts

From CNN's Donie O'Sullivan, Clare Duffy and Sarah Jorgensen

(Adobe Stock)
When Sen. Richard Blumenthal's team registered an account as a 13-year-old girl and proceeded to follow some dieting and pro-eating disorder accounts — the latter of which are supposed to be banned by Instagram — the platform's algorithm began almost exclusively recommending the young teenage account should follow more and more extreme dieting accounts

"I have to be thin," "Eternally starved," "I want to be perfect." These are the names of accounts that the platform promoted to the registered account.

Proof that Instagram is not only failing to crack down on accounts promoting extreme dieting and eating disorders, but actively promotes those accounts, comes as Instagram and its parent company Facebook are facing intense scrutiny over the impact they have on young people's mental health.

Instagram acknowledged to CNN that those accounts broke its rules against the promotion of extreme dieting, and that they shouldn't have been allowed on the platform.

Blumenthal's experiment is not an anomaly, and may come as little surprise to regular uses of Instagram who are familiar with how the platform's algorithm recommends accounts that it has determined a user might be interested in.

As Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, testifies on Capitol Hill Wednesday, he's expected to answer questions on reports and accusations such as these.

Read the full story here.

If you or someone you know has an eating disorder, NEDA (in the US) has phone, text, and chat services available on its website and Beat (in the UK) has phone and chat services available on its website.

8 min ago

Instagram rolled out new features ahead of today's Senate hearing

From CNN's Samantha Murphy Kelly

(Courtesy Instagram)
Just a day before the head of Instagram will face questions from lawmakers over its child safety practices, the company rolled out a handful of new features aimed at making it harder for users, particularly teenagers, to fall down rabbit holes that could be harmful to their mental health.

On Tuesday, the company launched its Take a Break tool, which will encourage users to spend some time away from the platform after they've been scrolling for a certain period. The feature, announced in September, will first come to users in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, and to all users in the months ahead.

Users can turn on the feature in "Settings" and select if they want to be alerted after using the platform for 10 minutes, 20 minutes or 30 minutes. They'll then get a full-screen alert telling them to close out of the app, suggesting they take a deep breath, write something down, check a to-do list or listen to a song.

CNN Business tested the feature ahead of launch; while it's a step in the right direction, there's still room for improvement.

For example, users have to stay on the platform for one continuous session. If the app closes while you run to the bathroom or the screen turns off while you briefly browse Netflix, the timer resets. After the prompt encourages a break, the onus is on the user to resist hitting the big "done" at the bottom of the message to return to the app.

Vaishnavi J, Instagram's head of safety and well-being, said the feature is still in its early stages and will expand its functionality in 2022.

Instagram also said it will take a "stricter approach" to what content it recommends to teenagers and actively nudge them toward different topics if they've been dwelling on something — any type of content — for too long. While the company said it'll share more about the feature soon, a screenshot shared with CNN Business ahead of the announcement revealed that topics such as travel destinations, architecture and nature photography will be used to divert attention. The feature will launch next year.

Read more about the features here.

15 min ago

The head of Instagram will be grilled soon in the Senate over the platform's child safety practices

Adam Mosseri speaking during the F8 Facebook Developers conference on April 30, 2019 in San Jose, California.
Adam Mosseri speaking during the F8 Facebook Developers conference on April 30, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, is testifying at 2:30 p.m. ET before the the Senate's Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security.

The hearing is titled "Protecting Kids Online: Instagram and Reforms for Young Users," and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, chairs the subcommittee.

"News reports, whistleblower revelations, and academic research are providing a clearer view of the impact of social media applications on children and teens, especially on their mental health and wellbeing," according to a description of the hearing on the subcommittee website.

"Parents are deeply concerned about the product designs and powerful algorithms that push content to kids and create addiction-like behaviors. This hearing will address what Instagram knows about its impacts on young users, its commitments to reform, and potential legislative solutions," the description continued.

The issue of social media's impact on teens gained renewed attention this fall after Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen leaked hundreds of internal documents, some of which showed the company knew how Instagram can damage mental health and body image, especially among teenage girls.

Facebook has repeatedly tried to discredit Haugen and said her testimony in Congress and reports on the documents mischaracterize the company's actions. But the outcry from Haugen's disclosures pressured the company to rethink the launch of an Instagram app for children under 13.

CNN's Samantha Murphy Kelly contributed reporting to this post. 