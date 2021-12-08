(Adobe Stock)

When Sen. Richard Blumenthal's team registered an account as a 13-year-old girl and proceeded to follow some dieting and pro-eating disorder accounts — the latter of which are supposed to be banned by Instagram — the platform's algorithm began almost exclusively recommending the young teenage account should follow more and more extreme dieting accounts

"I have to be thin," "Eternally starved," "I want to be perfect." These are the names of accounts that the platform promoted to the registered account.

Proof that Instagram is not only failing to crack down on accounts promoting extreme dieting and eating disorders, but actively promotes those accounts, comes as Instagram and its parent company Facebook are facing intense scrutiny over the impact they have on young people's mental health.

Instagram acknowledged to CNN that those accounts broke its rules against the promotion of extreme dieting, and that they shouldn't have been allowed on the platform.

Blumenthal's experiment is not an anomaly, and may come as little surprise to regular uses of Instagram who are familiar with how the platform's algorithm recommends accounts that it has determined a user might be interested in.

As Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, testifies on Capitol Hill Wednesday, he's expected to answer questions on reports and accusations such as these.

If you or someone you know has an eating disorder, NEDA (in the US) has phone, text, and chat services available on its website and Beat (in the UK) has phone and chat services available on its website.