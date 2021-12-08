Instagram will bring back posts displayed in chronological order

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Instagram is actively working on a version of its content feed that allows users to sort media chronologically, rather than ranked according to the platform’s algorithm, Instagram head Adam Mosseri told Sen. John Thune.

The company has been working on the feature “for months” and plans to roll it out in the first quarter of next year, the head of the platform added.

Instagram content was initially presented in reverse-chronological order, but the platform shifted away from that model in 2016. In February 2020, an external researcher, Jane Manchun Wong, discovered a “Latest Posts” feed being tested by the company.

The disclosure highlights how Meta, Instagram’s parent company, is exploring the concept of algorithmic choice that has been pushed hardest by competitors, such as Twitter.

Supporters of algorithmic choice believe that users should be able to choose whether and how to engage with a platform’s custom algorithm.