Sergio Ermotti, chairman of Swiss Re, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in May 2022. (Jason Alden/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

UBS is bringing back its former chief executive, Sergio Ermotti, to manage the hugely complex and risky task of completing the bank's emergency takeover of rival Credit Suisse.

The surprise appointment, announced Wednesday, highlights the scale of the challenge facing the Swiss lender as it executes a first-of-its-kind merger of two global banks with combined assets of nearly $1.7 trillion.

The Swiss government engineered the rescue 10 days ago as Credit Suisse teetered on the brink of collapse, a failure that would have rocked a global financial system already reeling from the second-biggest American banking collapse in history.

Ermotti was UBS CEO between 2011 and 2020 and is credited with successfully overhauling the bank following its bailout during the 2008 financial crisis. He is seen as a safe pair of hands, capable of turning around embattled Credit Suisse.

His second stint in the top job, which begins April 5, means the end of current CEO Ralph Hamers' tenure after just two and a half years in the role, during which time the bank has delivered successive record results.

Hamers "has agreed to step down to serve the interests of the new combination, the Swiss financial sector and the country," UBS said in a statement. Hamers will remain at the lender for a transition period.

As a first order of business, Ermotti will need to cut thousands of jobs and downsize Credit Suisse's investment bank, while aligning it with a more conservative risk culture.

The merger is high-stakes for Switzerland's economy. The combined bank's assets are worth twice as much as the country's annual output, while local deposits in the new entity equal 45% of GDP — an enormous amount even for a nation with healthy public finances and low levels of debt.

Ermotti told reporters he felt a "call of duty" to accept the role and that during his previous stint as CEO he had believed that an acquisition of this kind was the "right next move for UBS."

"I always felt that the next chapter I wanted to write back then was a chapter of doing a transaction like this one."

Ermotti is currently chairman of Swiss Re and intends to step down after the insurer's annual general meeting next month.