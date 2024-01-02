Claudine Gay resigns the presidency of Harvard University amid plagiarism allegations

Audio
1 min ago

Gay: Stepping down "with a heavy heart but a deep love for Harvard"

In her resignation letter, Claudine Gay wrote that "It is with a heavy heart but a deep love for Harvard that I write to share that I will be stepping down as president."

She wrote that it was "in the best interests of Harvard for me to resign so that our community can navigate this moment of extraordinary challenge with a focus on the institution rather than any individual."

5 min ago

Gay: "Personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus" have been frightening

From CNN's Samantha Delouya

In her resignation letter, former Harvard University president Claudine Gay touched on the mounting accusations of plagiarism she has faced and the recent backlash to her testimony during a House of Representatives hearing on antisemitism on Capitol Hill.

"Amidst all of this, it has been distressing to have doubt cast on my commitments to confronting hate and to upholding scholarly rigor—two bedrock values that are fundamental to who I am," Gay wrote.

She added that it has been "frightening to be subjected to personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus."

12 min ago

Harvard's chief academic officer will serve as interim president, university corporation says

Harvard University Provost Alan Garber during the Harvard University 363rd Commencement Exercises Ceremony on May 29, 2014 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Harvard University Provost Alan Garber during the Harvard University 363rd Commencement Exercises Ceremony on May 29, 2014 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Paul Marotta/Getty Images

Alan M. Garber, who currently serves as provost and chief academic officer at Harvard, will step in as interim president until the school finds a new president, the Harvard Corporation announced in a letter Tuesday. 

"We are fortunate to have someone of Alan’s broad and deep experience, incisive judgment, collaborative style, and extraordinary institutional knowledge to carry forward key priorities and to guide the university through this interim period," the corporation said.

It added that Garber has "served with distinction" in the role of provost for the last 12 years.

The corporation said that the search for a new president would "begin in due course," but did not specify an exact timeline.

13 min ago

Claudine Gay resigns

From CNN's Matt Egan

Embattled Harvard President Claudine Gay said Tuesday she is stepping down from her post.

Gay’s term as president of the prestigious university lasted just over six months. She was undone in part by her responses at a congressional hearing last month, as well as an ongoing plagiarism scandal.

20 min ago

Gay: Decision to step down was "difficult beyond words"

Harvard University President Claudine Gay attends a House Education and The Workforce Committee hearing titled "Holding Campus Leaders Accountable and Confronting Antisemitism" on Capitol Hill in Washington, on December 5.
Harvard University President Claudine Gay attends a House Education and The Workforce Committee hearing titled "Holding Campus Leaders Accountable and Confronting Antisemitism" on Capitol Hill in Washington, on December 5. Ken Cedeno/Reuters

Claudine Gay announced her resignation in an email addressed to the Harvard community.

"This is not a decision I came to easily," Gay wrote. "Indeed, it has been difficult beyond words because I have looked forward to working with so many of you to advance the commitment to academic excellence that has propelled this great university across centuries."

Gay wrote that she consulted with Harvard's governing boards after it became clear that her resignation would be "in the best interests of Harvard."

"When my brief presidency is remembered, I hope it will be seen as a moment of reawakening to the importance of striving to find our common humanity," Gay wrote. "I trust we will all find ways, in this time of intense challenge and controversy, to recommit ourselves to the excellence, the openness, and the independence that are crucial to what our university stands for—and to our capacity to serve the world."

42 min ago

What is Gay accused of?

Claudine Gay, then Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, speaks during the 368th Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on May 30, 2019.
Claudine Gay, then Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, speaks during the 368th Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on May 30, 2019. Brian Snyder/Reuters

Harvard recently announced President Claudine Gay plans to submit corrections to her 1997 PhD dissertation to correct instances of “inadequate citation.” Those corrections would be on top of ones Gay issued earlier to a pair of scholarly articles she wrote in the 2000s.

Harvard has described Gay’s corrections as “regrettable,” but officials found that the matter does not meet the threshold of research misconduct, something that would be a punishable offense.

Experts CNN interviewed stressed that plagiarism can be very complex and they were divided on what the punishment for Gay should be – or if there even should be one. None of those experts argued Gay should be outright fired and they noted that it’s rare for academics to be fired or students to be expelled for plagiarism.

43 min ago

Who's looking into the plagiarism accusations?

A view of the campus of Harvard University in July 2020 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
A view of the campus of Harvard University in July 2020 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Rep. Virginia Foxx, the Republican chair of the House Education and Workforce Committewrote a letter on December 20 to Penny Pritzker, the senior fellow of the powerful Harvard Corporation, the university’s top governing board, demanding information on Harvard’s response to “credible allegations of plagiarism” by Harvard President Claudine Gay over a 24-year period.

Foxx’s letter requested a “written response” by December 29 to produce a series of documents such as “all documents and communications concerning the initial allegations of plagiarism and the ‘independent review’” of Gay’s scholarship, including “all meeting minutes, transcripts, notes, coordinating communications, memoranda or other materials.”

Harvard has also been asked to provide documents related to the university’s “public response to media inquiries” about the plagiarism allegations as well as “any and all communications” between Harvard and its regional accreditor regarding its performance on academic honesty.

Foxx asked Harvard to provide a list of “any disciplinary actions” since January 2019 taken against Harvard faculty or students for research misconduct and other academic integrity violations, including inadequate citation.