Claudine Gay resigns the presidency of Harvard University amid plagiarism allegations

Gay: Stepping down "with a heavy heart but a deep love for Harvard"
In her resignation letter, Claudine Gay wrote that "It is with a heavy heart but a deep love for Harvard that I write to share that I will be stepping down as president."
She wrote that it was "in the best interests of Harvard for me to resign so that our community can navigate this moment of extraordinary challenge with a focus on the institution rather than any individual."
5 min ago
Gay: "Personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus" have been frightening
From CNN's Samantha Delouya
In her resignation letter, former Harvard University president Claudine Gay touched on the mounting accusations of plagiarism she has faced and the recent backlash to her testimony during a House of Representatives hearing on antisemitism on Capitol Hill.
"Amidst all of this, it has been distressing to have doubt cast on my commitments to confronting hate and to upholding scholarly rigor—two bedrock values that are fundamental to who I am," Gay wrote.
She added that it has been "frightening to be subjected to personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus."
12 min ago
Harvard's chief academic officer will serve as interim president, university corporation says
Alan M. Garber, who currently serves as provost and chief academic officer at Harvard, will step in as interim president until the school finds a new president, the Harvard Corporation announced in a letter Tuesday.
"We are fortunate to have someone of Alan’s broad and deep experience, incisive judgment, collaborative style, and extraordinary institutional knowledge to carry forward key priorities and to guide the university through this interim period," the corporation said.
It added that Garber has "served with distinction" in the role of provost for the last 12 years.
The corporation said that the search for a new president would "begin in due course," but did not specify an exact timeline.
13 min ago
Claudine Gay resigns
From CNN's Matt Egan
Embattled Harvard President Claudine Gay said Tuesday she is stepping down from her post.
Gay: Decision to step down was "difficult beyond words"
Claudine Gay announced her resignation in an email addressed to the Harvard community.
"This is not a decision I came to easily," Gay wrote. "Indeed, it has been difficult beyond words because I have looked forward to working with so many of you to advance the commitment to academic excellence that has propelled this great university across centuries."
Gay wrote that she consulted with Harvard's governing boards after it became clear that her resignation would be "in the best interests of Harvard."
"When my brief presidency is remembered, I hope it will be seen as a moment of reawakening to the importance of striving to find our common humanity," Gay wrote. "I trust we will all find ways, in this time of intense challenge and controversy, to recommit ourselves to the excellence, the openness, and the independence that are crucial to what our university stands for—and to our capacity to serve the world."
Experts CNN interviewed stressed that plagiarism can be very complex and they were divided on what the punishment for Gay should be – or if there even should be one. None of those experts argued Gay should be outright fired and they noted that it’s rare for academics to be fired or students to be expelled for plagiarism.
43 min ago
Who's looking into the plagiarism accusations?
Rep. Virginia Foxx, the Republican chair of the House Education and Workforce Committe, wrote a letter on December 20 to Penny Pritzker, the senior fellow of the powerful Harvard Corporation, the university’s top governing board, demanding information on Harvard’s response to “credible allegations of plagiarism” by Harvard President Claudine Gay over a 24-year period.
Foxx’s letter requested a “written response” by December 29 to produce a series of documents such as “all documents and communications concerning the initial allegations of plagiarism and the ‘independent review’” of Gay’s scholarship, including “all meeting minutes, transcripts, notes, coordinating communications, memoranda or other materials.”
Harvard has also been asked to provide documents related to the university’s “public response to media inquiries” about the plagiarism allegations as well as “any and all communications” between Harvard and its regional accreditor regarding its performance on academic honesty.
Foxx asked Harvard to provide a list of “any disciplinary actions” since January 2019 taken against Harvard faculty or students for research misconduct and other academic integrity violations, including inadequate citation.