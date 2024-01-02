Claudine Gay resigns the presidency of Harvard University amid plagiarism allegations

Harvard University President Claudine Gay attends a House Education and The Workforce Committee hearing titled "Holding Campus Leaders Accountable and Confronting Antisemitism" on Capitol Hill in Washington, on December 5. Ken Cedeno/Reuters

Claudine Gay announced her resignation in an email addressed to the Harvard community.

"This is not a decision I came to easily," Gay wrote. "Indeed, it has been difficult beyond words because I have looked forward to working with so many of you to advance the commitment to academic excellence that has propelled this great university across centuries."

Gay wrote that she consulted with Harvard's governing boards after it became clear that her resignation would be "in the best interests of Harvard."

"When my brief presidency is remembered, I hope it will be seen as a moment of reawakening to the importance of striving to find our common humanity," Gay wrote. "I trust we will all find ways, in this time of intense challenge and controversy, to recommit ourselves to the excellence, the openness, and the independence that are crucial to what our university stands for—and to our capacity to serve the world."