The Teamsters union, which represents many of the truckers who haul GM's vehicles from ports and factories to dealerships, will not cross UAW picket lines to carry GM vehicles.

“Teamsters and the UAW have a decades-long relationship of having each other’s back," Teamsters president Jim Hoffa said in a statement posted to the Union's web site.

This means that, if there are picketers in front of a factory that has finished vehicles ready to be shipped to dealers, Teamster truckers will honor the picket line and refuse transport those vehicles. The same would be true at an international port of entry that had GM vehicles waiting to be transported by trucks.

While Teamsters members will not cross UAW picket lines to pick up vehicles, they will still pick up and transport vehicles from locations where there aren't any picket lines, as they are contractually obligated to, Teamsters spokesman Brett Caldwell said.

Members of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters handle a "significant portion" of the transportation of GM's products within the US, Caldwell said, but he couldn't say exactly how much.

A GM (GM) spokesperson has not yet responded to questions about how much disruption this might cause.