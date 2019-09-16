The union's contract with GM actually expired at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, but the union's 46,000 members at GM did not walk off the job at that time.

Earlier this month, the union extended the contracts at two other US automakers, Ford (F) and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU), as it targeted GM (GM) in an effort to reach a deal that would set a pattern for the industry.

Terry Dittes, the UAW vice president leading the negotiating team, had told members in a letter late Saturday that there remained "significant differences between the parties on wages, health care benefits, temporary employees, job security and profit sharing."

Then a union statement on Sunday morning suggested the two sides were still very far apart in negotiations for a new contract.

"If GM refuses to give even an inch to help hard-working UAW members and their families then we'll see them on the picket lines tonight," it said.

GM, the largest US automaker, also issued a statement, saying that it was willing to work around the clock to try to reach a deal to build "a strong future for our employees and our business."