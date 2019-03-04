Geneva Motor Show: Live updates

Auto executives in Geneva are warning of disastrous consequences if Britain crashes out of the European Union without a deal that protects trade.

BMW board member Peter Schwarzenbauer said Tuesday that the German carmaker may close its Mini plant near Oxford if the United Kingdom crashes out of the European Union.

"We would need to consider what it exactly means for us in the long run. And for Mini this is really a danger, no doubt about it."

Asked whether BMW would stop making Minis in the United Kingdom, Schwarzenbauer said it was a possibility. “We at least have to consider it," he said.

Toyota also said that a disorderly Brexit would put its UK operations at risk. Asked about reports that Toyota would reduce its investment in the United Kingdom if there's no deal, Toyota Motor Europe CEO Johan van Zyl said such a scenario would be "very negative."

"Of course, we are still hoping, we’ve invested in our facilities, that we would like to avoid that by improving our competitiveness," he told the BBC. "But if the hurdle has become so high that you cannot achieve it, then of course, you can’t avoid it.”