Geneva Motor Show: Live updates

Volkswagen has unveiled an electric dune buggy in Geneva, a concept that hearkens back to custom Baja Bugs that earned a cult following in the 1960s and 1970s.

CEO Herbert Diess told reporters at an event Monday that the concept was an example of his company’s commitment to electric vehicles .

The original Baja dune buggy, called the Meyers Manx, was created by American Bruce Meyers in 1964. That vehicle was based on a shortened Beetle chassis, and found an ideal playground in the deserts and beaches of California and Baja, Mexico.

Volkswagen used the concept to show off the versatility of its Modular Electric Toolkit, or MEB, a platform developed specifically for electric vehicles. Of course, like the electric microbus concept Volkswagen revealed in 2017, the dune buggy also allows Volkswagen to remind people of its past successes in creating pop culture phenomena.