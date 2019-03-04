Volkswagen is really making the Dune Buggy

That crazy cute electric dune buggy concept car Volkswagen unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show may not be just a concept after all.

It has no doors, no side or back windows and only fittings for a simple cloth roof.

If you are out driving and it rains, you get wet," said VW's head of design Klaus Bischoff, with a shrug.

But VW thinks there is a market for this car, especially in the U.S. -- where beach buggies were originally created in the 1960s. So, VW is speaking with some low-volume car manufacturers about producing perhaps 5,000 of these a year.

In a separate interview, Scott Keogh, head of VW in the US, said that emotional products like the dune buggy will be even more important for VW in the future as electric motors do away with the engines and transmissions that make vehicles so different from one another today.

Cars like this give customers a fun way to engage with a brand.