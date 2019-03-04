Audi goes electric

The Audi Q4 e-tron concept. Photo: Audi The Audi Q4 e-tron concept. Photo: Audi Audi

Audi has unveiled its highly anticipated electric SUV concept, giving fans a taste of what the carmaker’s electric future could look like.

The Audi Q4 e-tron compact SUV is an early look at a model expected to enter full production by the end of 2020.

Audi brought only electrified vehicles to Geneva — four battery electric models and four hybrids, reflecting its strategic shift away from internal combustion engines. The Volkswagen Group's luxury brand plans to offer 12 pure electric vehicles by 2025, as well as an electrified version of each of its core models.

To pull off the move away from gasoline and diesel, Audi has committed to spending about €14 billion on electric mobility, digitalization and autonomous driving by the end of 2023.