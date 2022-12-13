FTX investigators are looking at SBF's parents' role
FTX's chief executive told a House committee that the company's new management is investigating Sam Bankman-Fried's parents' role in the business.
John J. Ray III, under questioning from US lawmakers, declined to give specifics about any potential role played by Bankman-Fried's parents, who are both lawyers who teach at Stanford. Ray said it's clear that Bankman-Fried's father had given legal advice and that the family "did receive payments" though it isn't clear whether they were employed by any of the companies.
Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
3 hr 16 min ago
New FTX leadership is sharing findings with US regulators and federal prosecutors
From CNN's Allison Morrow
John J. Ray III said that he and his team overseeing FTX's bankruptcy have been sharing their findings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York.
The SDNY indicted FTX's former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried on eight criminal charges including wire fraud. The SEC, separately, accused Bankman-Fried of defrauding investors and customers of the crypto exchange, which unraveled in the midst of a liquidity crisis last month.
4 hr 10 min ago
FTX, a multibillion dollar company, used QuickBooks for its accounting
John J. Ray III, the new chief executive of FTX, revealed in testimony before the House of Representatives that the now-defunct crypto exchanged used basic accounting software meant for individuals and small businesses.
Ray, in illustrating the utter lack of record-keeping at FTX, which at its peak was worth $32 billion, said employees would handle invoices and expenses over slack, and used QuickBooks to run its business.
Congresswoman Ann Wagner replied: "QuickBooks?!"
Ray continued: "Nothing against QuickBooks. It's a very nice tool. Just not for a multibillion dollar company."
4 hr 32 min ago
The Congressional hearing on FTX's collapse has begun
From CNN's Allison Morrow
John J. Ray III, the chief executive of FTX who is overseeing its bankruptcy, is testifying before the House Financial Services Committee.
Sticking closely to prepared remarks, Ray said that FTX's collapse "appears to stem from the absolute concentration of control in the hands of a very small group of grossly inexperienced and unsophisticated individuals who failed to implement virtually any of the systems or controls that are necessary for a company that is entrusted with other people’s money or assets."
Some of the "unacceptable management practices" identified so far at FTX Group include the use of computer infrastructure that gave individuals in senior management access to systems that stored customer assets, without security controls to prevent them from redirecting those assets.
"The scope of our investigation is truly enormous," Ray told lawmakers.
Although the investigation is in its early stages, he said, there are certain key elements that are known to be true:
First, customer assets from FTX.com were commingled with assets from the Alameda trading platform, an FTX subsidiary.
Second, Alameda used client funds to engage in margin trading which exposed customers to massive losses.
Third, the FTX Group went on a spending binge in late 2021 through 2022, during which approximately $5 billion was spent buying a myriad of businesses and investments, many of which may be worth only a fraction of what was paid for them.
Fourth, loans and other payments were made to insiders in excess of $1 billion.
Fifth, Alameda’s business model as a market maker required deploying funds to various third party exchanges which were inherently unsafe, a risk that was further exacerbated by the limited protections offered in certain foreign jurisdictions.
4 hr 47 min ago
Here's what prosecutors charged SBF with
From CNN's Kara Scannell and Lauren del Valle
Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York unsealed an indictment Tuesday, charging Bankman-Fried with wire fraud and multiple counts of conspiracy, including conspiracy counts to defraud investors, lenders, and the United States, commit commodities and securities fraud and money laundering, and violate campaign finance laws.
Prosecutors allege Bankman-Fried conspired with others on numerous schemes, including misusing customer deposits held in FTX that were used to cover the expenses of his hedge fund Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried also allegedly defrauded lenders to Alameda by providing them misleading information about the hedge fund’s financial condition.
The 14-page indictment also alleges that Bankman-Fried conspired with others to violate federal election laws by making political donations to federal candidates and joint fundraising committees between 2020 and November 2022, in excess of federal legal limits and in the names of other people.
5 hr 29 min ago
SBF faces eight criminal charges including wire fraud and conspiracy
From CNN's Kara Scannell
FTX founder Samuel Bankman-Fried was indicted on eight criminal charges including wire fraud and conspiracy by misusing customer funds, according to an indictment from the US Attorney of the Southern District of New York.
Bankman-Fried was charged with multiple counts of conspiracy, wire fraud and conspiracy to defraud the US and violated campaign finance laws.
5 hr 9 min ago
Former FTX employees likely cooperating with prosecutors, experts say
The arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried has caught observers, including US lawmakers, by surprise. Even SBF himself, hours before being taken into custody by police in the Bahamas, told interviewers from the crypto platform "Unusual Whales" that he didn't expect to be detained.
The speed of his arrest suggests a couple of things, according to Howard A. Fischer, a former Securities and Exchange Commission lawyer and now a partner with Moses Singer:
It's likely that new management of FTX, led by restructuring expert John J. Ray III, "is collaborating with the authorities in providing access to the books and records of FTX and Alameda." (Representatives for the new leadership couldn't be reached immediately to comment.)
Former employees of FTX are also likely cooperating with US authorities. "Given Bankman-Fried’s apparent inability to stop talking, the smart move by former employees would be to rush to become a cooperator in exchange for more lenient treatment, and it would not be surprising to learn that one or more of them had done so," Fischer said in an email to CNN Business. He added: "The fact that only one person has been charged so far would seem to indicate this as well."
Andrew Jennings, an assistant professor at the Brooklyn Law School adds:
"This case has come together remarkably quickly for such a complex matter. The SEC’s civil suit...includes detailed behind-the-scenes allegations about what Bankman-Fried did and knew, suggesting that the government has gotten high-value assistance from informants, including potential co-conspirators."
6 hr 34 min ago
Crypto fugitive Do Kwon is hiding in Serbia, authorities say
From CNN's Kathleen Magramo and Jake Kwon
Do Kwon, the disgraced tycoon behind the collapse of the TerraUSD and Luna coins that roiled the cryptoassets market in May, is hiding in Serbia, according to South Korean prosecutors who are seeking to take him into custody.
Kwon, a South Korean national, had made his way from Singapore, where he was living while running the blockchain platform Terraform Labs, to Dubai and finally to Serbia, a spokesperson for the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office told CNN on Tuesday.
The office became aware that Kwon was in Serbia in November and was tracking him, according to the spokesperson, adding that it was seeking assistance from the Serbian government to arrest and extradite him.
In September, a South Korean court issued an arrest warrant for him, after he was accused of fraud by investors in the wake of the collapse of his company.
Kwon has been charged with fraud and breaches of South Korea’s capital markets law. He said in October that he didn’t believe the charges were legitimate, adding that they were “politically motivated.”
The crypto developer has repeatedly claimed on Twitter that he was not “on the run,” but refused to disclose his whereabouts due to worries about his personal security.
Terraform Labs was behind the TerraUSD “stablecoin,” which in theory was meant to retain a $1 price point, and its sister coin Luna. Both coins lost much of their value in a matter of days in May, wiping tens of billions of dollars in value from the crypto market and setting off panic across the speculative sector.
The collapse of the two linked coins kick started the so-called “crypto winter,” from which the industry was struggling to recover even as it experienced another huge blow from the fall of crypto exchange FTX in November.
6 hr 15 min ago
A guide to the alphabet soup of crypto and federal agencies
From CNN's Allison Morrow
The SEC, CFTC and SDNY are charging a man who goes by the abbreviation SBF with crimes related to his failed crypto exchange called ... FTX. Which operated a crypto token called ... FTT.
The worlds of cryptocurrencies and federal bureaucracy don't share much in common, with the big exception of an enduring love of abbreviations. Here's a quick guide to the various players and their cacophony of shorthands:
SBF: Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former chief executive of crypto exchange FTX and a sister trading operation called Alameda Research, both of which filed for bankruptcy last month.
FTX: The bankrupt platform for trading cryptocurrencies. It roughly stands for "Futures Exchange," but is only ever referred to as FTX.
FTT: The in-house digital currency created by FTX. The exchange issued millions of FTT tokens for use on its platform. The token, which once traded as high as $80 per coin, has lost virtually all of its value since the exchange collapsed last month.
SEC: The Securities and Exchange Commission is the top Wall Street regulator. It is an independent federal agency, tasked with enforcing laws against market manipulation.
CFTC: The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is another independent federal agency focused on derivatives markets — futures, swaps, and certain kinds of options trading.
SDNY: Don't let the rather dry name — the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York — fool you. The SDNY is widely known as an elite, aggressive federal court packed with some of the nation’s top prosecutors. Its nickname is the “Sovereign District of New York.” Because its jurisdiction includes Manhattan, it prosecutes high-profile white-collar crimes involving the nation's largest financial institutions.