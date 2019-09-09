Frankfurt Motor Show: We're in Frankfurt, Germany for one of the largest and most hotly-anticipated auto shows in the world.

Things we're excited about: Seeing Lamborghini's hybrid supercar up close and in-person, the rollout of Volkswagen's vehicle, and Honda's new electric city car.

What to look out for before the show: Volkswagen Group is hosting a big event Monday night, where it will officially step out as an electric car brand. It will have lots to talk about with a new VW electric car and one from Porsche, as well and that new hybrid Lamborghini.

What to expect on Day One of the show: Lots of automakers -- mostly from Europe and Asia -- showing their latest in electric and self-driving technology. We'll be hearing from Honda, Mercedes and autonomous carmaker Byton, to name just a few.