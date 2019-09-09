Bentley is selling 12 copies of its 1929 'Blower' — its most valuable classic car today

Frankfurt Motor Show: We're in Frankfurt, Germany for one of the largest and most hotly-anticipated auto shows in the world.

Things we're excited about: Seeing Lamborghini's hybrid supercar up close and in-person, the roll out of Volkswagen's electric vehicle and Honda's new electric city car.

What happened before the show: Volkswagen Group hosted a big event Monday night, where it officially stepped out as an electric car brand with a new logo and a new electric car.

What to expect Tuesday, Day One of the show: Lots of automakers -- mostly from Europe and Asia -- will be showing their latest in electric and self-driving technology when the show officially begins. We'll be hearing from Honda, Mercedes and autonomous carmaker Byton, to name just a few.