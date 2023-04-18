From CNN's Oliver Darcy and Marshall Cohen in Wilmington, Delaware

Most of the jurors in Dominion’s historic defamation trial against Fox News appear to be people of color.

The 12-member jury was selected after a roughly hourlong process Tuesday morning in Delaware Superior Court. It appears that nine of the 12 jurors are people of color.

There are six men and six women on the panel.

The jurors hail from New Castle County, the most populous county in Delaware, which is home to Wilmington and Newark.