The judge in the Fox News defamation trial formally swore in the panel of 12 jurors and 12 alternates on Tuesday.
The jurors all rose and affirmed that they truthfully answered questions during the jury selection process.
By Aditi Sangal, Catherine Thorbecke and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN
From CNN's Oliver Darcy in Wilmington, Delaware
Most of the jurors in Dominion’s historic defamation trial against Fox News appear to be people of color.
The 12-member jury was selected after a roughly hourlong process Tuesday morning in Delaware Superior Court. It appears that nine of the 12 jurors are people of color.
There are six men and six women on the panel.
The jurors hail from New Castle County, the most populous county in Delaware, which is home to Wilmington and Newark.
Lawyers for Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems told the judge Tuesday that they have a large number of objections to the slides that the other side wants to present to the jury as part of their opening statements.
The judge said these issues would need to be resolved before opening statements can begin.
“They are objecting to huge amounts of it that would cripple our actual malice position,” Fox lawyer Dan Webb said.
Meanwhile, the jury selection process is still underway – with the alternate panel being picked now.
A jury has been picked in Dominion Voting Systems’ historic defamation trial against Fox News.
The 12 jurors have been selected, but they have not been sworn in yet. They are now in the process of picking the alternates.
The judge in the Dominion-Fox defamation case said Monday that he appreciates Fox’s recent apology for providing him with inaccurate information about Rupert Murdoch’s role at the network, and will decide later if any punishment is necessary.
Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis — who last week said he would bring in a special master to investigate if Fox intentionally lied to the court about Murdoch — said in a letter that he considers the matter “to be closed.”
“I appreciate the detailed explanation and the apology,” Davis wrote in a letter to Fox’s attorneys. “As it concerns the Court, I consider the disclosure matter regarding officers of Fox News Network, LLC and/or Rupert Murdoch to be closed. With regards to any prejudice suffered by Dominion, I will address that later, if necessary.”
Fox apologized to Davis in a letter on Friday, days after he lashed out at the network’s attorneys for repeatedly providing incomplete and inaccurate information about Murdoch’s dual roles at Fox News and its parent corporation.
This distinction could have hampered Dominion’s ability to collect evidence about Murdoch during the discovery process, according to Dominion’s lawyers. Fox says it never withheld any material and never lied to the court.
It appears that the special master’s probe into a separate incident of Fox potentially withholding evidence is still underway. That was triggered after it was revealed last week that Fox only recently turned over audiotapes of on-air personality Maria Bartiromo that Davis said were “extremely relevant” to the case.