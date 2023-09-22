Audio
Sen. Menendez indicted

United Auto Workers strike

Autoworkers strike enters its eighth day

Updated 10:12 a.m. ET, September 22, 2023
5 min ago

Fain expected to announce progress with Ford

From CNN's Vanessa Yurkevich

United Auto Workers members strike at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant on September 15 in Wayne, Michigan.
United Auto Workers members strike at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant on September 15 in Wayne, Michigan. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

UAW President Shawn Fain is expected to announce that progress has been made with Ford in his 10am Facebook live, according to a source familiar to the announcement.

He is expected to provide an update on the state of negotiations with all three automakers and could announce additional targeted strikes. 

Those walkouts would begin at 12 noon ET.

8 min ago

UAW says it is prepared to strike for ‘months’ in leaked messages

The United Auto Workers Union is prepared to strike automakers for “months,” according to leaked messages obtained by CNN.

The messages, between Jonah Furman, Communications Director at the United Auto Workers Union, and other members of the labor community detail personal thoughts about the union’s strategy against the Big Three. The comments broadly confirm what the UAW has publicly said already, and they lay out the union’s willingness to use innovative measures to obtain the best possible deal for its workers.

In one message, Furman wrote “if we can keep them wounded for months, they don’t know what to do… this is recurring reputations damage and operation chaos.”

In another, he writes “The beauty is we’ve laid it all out in public and they’re still helpless to stop it.”

Neither Jonah Furman, nor the UAW responded to requests for comment. Furman is not directly involved in negotiations with the Big Three.

CNN reviewed a series of eight screen shots. The messages were part of a closed messaging group on X, formerly Twitter. The full context of the conversation is unknown, but the participants, who are in the labor community appear to be messaging about general union issues and strategy.

The Detroit Free Press was the first to report the leaked messages.

23 min ago

Here's what the UAW strike means — and doesn’t mean — for auto sales

From CNN's Peter Valdes-Dapena

Unsold 2023 Wrangler sports-utility vehicles sit at a Jeep dealership on June 18, 2023, in Englewood, Colorado.
Unsold 2023 Wrangler sports-utility vehicles sit at a Jeep dealership on June 18, 2023, in Englewood, Colorado. David Zalubowski/AP

Dealerships will stay open

You will still be able to shop for cars, even at Ford, GM and Stellantis dealers. They’re not going to shut down, as car dealerships are independent franchises that aren’t owned by the company whose logo is on the building.

Vehicles could get more expensive

Not all automakers are facing a strike right now. Not even most of them. Toyota, BMW, Hyundai, Nissan, Tesla, Volvo and Subaru, just to name some, are still producing cars, trucks and SUVs in the United States, and their workers are not unionized.

But dealerships for the Japanese and South Korean automakers have always tended to have less vehicle inventory on-hand than those for the Michigan-based automakers. Ultimately, this could translate to pricing pressure as domestic automaker inventories start to run low and their competitors may not have the vehicles ready to pick up the demand.

Not all production will stop immediately

At plants where workers aren’t out on strike, production will presumably continue. So, if you’re in the market for, for instance, a Ford Bronco, a Jeep Wrangler or a GMC Canyon pickup, you should probably get to the dealership soon before inventories start to get really thin in a few weeks.

You may be waiting longer

While pickup truck inventories are well-stocked, they will run down if the strikes go on a long time. And truck buyers, being especially brand loyal, will probably just wait it out rather than shopping for competitive models like the Toyota Tundra or Nissan Frontier.

It pays to be flexible

Dealers will still have vehicles to sell for a few weeks, but, as the strike wears on, the choices available will start to dwindle. As the options dwindle you could try making a deal on one of the “ugly duckling” vehicles left hanging around on the showroom floor.

31 min ago

Canadian autoworkers union reaches tentative labor deal with Ford, averting strike

From CNN's Chris Isidore

An aerial view shows Ford's Oakville Assembly Plant in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, on May 26.
An aerial view shows Ford's Oakville Assembly Plant in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, on May 26. Carlos Osorio/Reuters

The union representing Canadian autoworkers at Ford reached a tentative deal with the US automaker on Tuesday, keeping more than 5,000 union members on the job and providing some good news for an industry dealing with unprecedented labor disruptions.

Details of the deal between Ford and Unifor, the Canadian union, were not immediately available. But it is likely very good news for Ford, which is already grappling with a strike by more than 3,000 members of the United Auto Workers union and facing the possible expansion of the US strike this coming Friday.

31 min ago

Where things stand with the strike

United Auto Workers walk the picket line during the auto workers strike on Thursday, Sept. 21 at the Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex in Toledo, Ohio. 
United Auto Workers walk the picket line during the auto workers strike on Thursday, Sept. 21 at the Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex in Toledo, Ohio.  Jeremy Wadsworth/The Blade/AP

The strike, which started a week ago today, has targeted only one final assembly plant at each automaker.

But that was always designed to be just a starting point, and the union threatened to expand the strike if its demands weren't met. UAW President Shawn Fain announced Monday night that it would pick other plants if there is no “substantial progress” in the offers from the automakers.

"Autoworkers have waited long enough to make things right at the Big Three. We’re not waiting around, and we’re not messing around," Fain said Monday.

The UAW chose to target final assembly plants first, which has made the initial strikes quite targeted and tactical. While the temporary closure of a final assembly plant is designed to cause some pain, a strike of such a final assembly plant is not devastating in the short-term, as it would only effect the vehicle models that are assembled there.

